For head coach Joe Bellotti and the rest of the Elk Grove Thundering Herd varsity baseball program, last year’s 5-2 loss in the opening round of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section Division II playoffs to eventual Section champion Oakmont wasn’t a totally negative experience.
Would Elk Grove have liked to advance further in the postseason? Sure. But in starting off the game with a 2-0 lead after the first inning and ultimately providing a large chunk of younger players with invaluable postseason experience, the playoff loss gave the team a bit of a chip on their shoulder, as well as the knowledge that they can go toe-to-toe with any team.
“When we look back at that game, we know Oakmont was a real good team,” Bellotti said. “I thought we had a shot. We took the lead early in that game, but it was just a couple mental mistakes that let them (Oakmont) get some momentum going. But I think the biggest takeaway is that we can play with anybody.”
This year’s team will look a little different than last, as the Herd currently have six sophomores on the roster. With eight seniors and four juniors however, the team has a solid blend of youth and experience that should bode well. Standouts this season figure to include junior starting pitcher Sam Frizzi, who came along nicely as a sophomore last spring. Senior left-hander Nate Thompson will also see significant time on the mound, giving Elk Grove a steady 1-2 punch.
Additionally, senior Carter Harris will be relied upon near the top of the order to produce at the plate offensively, as well as within the infield on defense. Sophomore Korey Williams, who saw time on varsity as a freshman a season ago, appears to be coming into his own according to Bellotti and figures to be a key contributor.
One key newcomer to the program is junior transfer Eddie Madrigal. If his last name sounds familiar, that’s because he is the cousin of former Herd standouts Nick and Ty Madrigal, and Bellotti is thrilled to have him continue the Madrigal family tradition as a part of the program.
“We’re excited that he’s with us,” Bellotti said. “I think he’s a guy that fits in well. He’s a guy that’s going to be out in centerfield most of the time for us, and he might catch a little bit.”
The Herd have began their season 1-1 at the time of printing, and will begin Delta League play on March 16 at Franklin. After finishing in fourth place within league a year ago, Bellotti has his sights set on reclaiming a league title and earning a top seed within the playoffs come May. According to Bellotti however, it won’t be an easy task.
“I think the league is actually going to be better than it was last year as far as top to bottom,” he said. “I think where Jesuit ended up last year (14-4 in Delta League play) is probably what you need to do to win it. The biggest thing is trying to be consistent because there’s no freebies in our league.”
There certainly are not, and it will be intriguing to see where Elk Grove ultimately lands in the league standings when it is all said and done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.