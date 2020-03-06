The Elk Grove Girls Softball League’s 14 and under B division Thunder team won the Spring Series II girls fastpitch softball tournament at Kathy Lund Park in Rocklin on Sunday, March 1. Allowing only five runs in three games and scoring 35 runs against their opponents, the Thunder made it to their second finals in two weeks and their first championship.
The Thunder team would not have been able to achieve this success without the support of these local businesses: The Sheldon Inn, Kid’s Care Dental and Orthodontics, Oshetski Orthodontics, Elk Grove Dental Care, Best Western Plus Sutter House, America’s Graphic Company, and Smart and Final.
The Elk Grove Thunder players consist of Sophie Quiroz, Bella Delabra, Camryn Stanley, Jade Yen Calhoun, Arabella Larke, Sarah Hanf, Aubrey Cox, Kaylee Hedrick, Mayson Landsiedel, Nari Crabtree, Ella Pagarigan , Maddy Brewer (not pictured: Isabel Castro and Maddy Moore).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.