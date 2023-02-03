There's a three-team horse race right now for the Metro Conference boys basketball championship. It all began Wednesday, Feb. 1, with Grant at Monterey Trail for first place. Both were 8-1 in the conference standings coming into the week. Lurking behind that pair in second place was Laguna Creek at 7-2. The Mustangs took a 67-65 win over the Pacers to put themselves into first place alone.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Mustangs and the Cardinals faced off at Laguna Creek. A Monterey Trail win and they’d be, for the first time in school history, a conference champion in basketball with one more Metro game next Friday against Burbank.
A packed house greeted both clubs and Laguna Creek showed right away they weren’t going to hand first place over to the Mustangs. Behind key three-point buckets by K.J. Ramey and poor field goal shooting by Monterey Trail, the Cardinals won, 55-52.
Laguna Creek pulls out a 55-52 win over Monterey Trail for 3-way Metro Conference tie pic.twitter.com/t4Xffuoz3X— John Hull (@JohnHullEG) February 4, 2023
Now, with games with McClatchy and Kennedy next week, Laguna Creek has given themselves a chance for at least a tie for the conference championship. Grant has just one game remaining, a Feb. 8 contest at Kennedy. Thus, it’s realistic a three-way tie for the Metro Championship will happen.
But, Monterey Trail could have had it all their own. Friday, but the Cardinals and Mustangs came out and played extremely hard, but shots just weren’t dropping often enough for Monterey Trail. They were 8 of 25 from the floor in the first half and went into the locker room down, 31-24. High scorer Varick Lewis had but four points.
In the second half Laguna’s quick pace continued behind Ramey, Dante Walls, Adaarion Strauthers and Ja’len Flenory. The Mustangs shot just five of 18 in the third quarter as the Cardinals had their lead stretched to 11 points midway through the period.
Laguna Creek opened the fourth quarter with one-for-eight shooting while Lewis started hitting his shots. His steal and ensuing layup brought Monterey Trail to within three at 46-43 with 5:17 left. Derron White followed with a steal and was fouled going in for a layup. His two free throws made it 46-45, Laguna Creek.
Kentrell Kelly blocked a Cardinal shot on Laguna Creek’s next possession and Lewis swished a three-pointer to give Monterey Trail its first lead of the second half at 48-46 with 4:12 remaining.
But, Laguna Creek put the crowd on its feet moments later when Walls’ missed shot was dunked back in by a high flying Strauthers. That tied the game at 48 with 2:02 left.
Brandon Gibson followed with a bucket to give the Mustangs a 50-48 lead, their last of the game. Ramey’s fifth and final three-pointer of the game put Laguna Creek back in front at 51-50 and just :46 left.
“K.J. stepped up big,” Cardinals’ coach Mike Gill said afterwards. “He wants to take those shots. He got himself in position and he didn’t hesitate. I’m glad the ball was in his hands.”
Walls’ layup made it 53-51 with 27 ticks and a pair of Ramey free throws sealed the game with only 14 seconds left.
Ramey finished with 17 points on five three-pointers. Following each made three, he turned towards his bench to acknowledge them.
“They are my guys,” he said. “The crowd was intense. That was quite an experience. That was the first time we had a big crowd. Every time I released (the ball) I knew it was going in. I had the confidence.”
“This is my biggest win here,” Gill said during a raucous locker room celebration. “The win at Grant was big because we had never beaten Grant. We had some wins over Monterey Trail, but with what was on the line, this one was the biggest of my career, definitely.”
The win was the Cardinals’ 21st this season, one of the most successful in school history.
LineScore 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final
Monterey Tr.(14-11, 9-2)
10 14 11 17 52
Laguna Cr. (21-5, 8-2)
9 22 12 12 55
