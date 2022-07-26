Elk Grove is preparing to welcome three large sports travel events this upcoming weekend and week. Senior Softball USA presents their 2022 Western National Championships, Elk Grove Piranhas are hosting the Sacramento Valley Meet of Champions and the Elk Grove Gators present the Western Zone Age Group Championships.Senior Softball USA tournament organizers are expecting 35 teams and 560 players to compete at Bartholmew Sports Park July 26 – 31. Terry Hennessy, CEO of Senior Softball said, “This year, we have a record number of teams playing, it is one of the largest National Senior Tournaments in the Nation.” Teams will be playing throughout Sacramento and Placer Counties.July 30 through 31st the Elk Grove Piranhas will welcome 45-50 teams and an estimated 800 swimmers from Northern California for the 20th Annual Sacramento Valley Meet of Champions. The competition will take place at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center.That’s not all, 17 teams will travel from 13 states for the Western Zone Age Group Championships presented by Elk Grove Aquatics Club. The event is expecting 700 swimmers August 3-6 at the Elk Grove Aquatics Center. Teams from Washington, Montana, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii and California will be representing their home state for the four-day competition. Phuong Nguyen shared, “The Elk Grove Aquatics Club and the City of Elk Grove are proud to host some of the fastest swimmers in the west for four days of racing in the summer sun.”For more information about Senior Softball USA or 2022 Western National Championships, please visit https://seniorsoftball.com/?event=1687.For more information about Meet of Champions and the Elk Grove Piranhas please visit http://www.elkgrovepiranhas.com/ or https://www.teamunify.com/Home.jsp?team=moc.For more information about Western Zone Age Group Championships please visit https://agwesternzonechamps.com/event-sponsors/ or https://egacgators.com/
For more information about Explore Elk Grove, please visit ExploreElkGrove.com.
Three sports events coming this week to Elk Grove
By Aaryn Val Explore Elk Grove
