This weekend, the 33rd CIF State Cross Country Championships will take place in Woodward Park in Fresno, which has been the home of the meet wince 1987. The top three teams and to 10 individuals in each race will receive awards in each of five divisions for boys and girls.
Natalie Harper of Cosumnes Oaks, Aidan Singh of Pleasant Grove and Patrick McGonigle of Sheldon all qualified for state.
General admission for the event is $10 for adults and $5 for children and students with an ASB card plus seniors 65 and over.
The Division II girls race will take place at 8:30 a.m., the Division II boys race will take place at 9:30 a.m., the D I girls race takes place at 11:30 a.m. and the D I boys race will take place at 1 p.m.
