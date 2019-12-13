The Sac-Joaquin Section Academic Team Champions for fall sports were announced by the SJS on Dec. 11 and among them are three Franklin High School of Elk Grove teams.
The Wildcat football team tied for first place with Capital Christian and Christian Brothers with a GPA of 3.33, the Wildcats’ boys water polo team was the fifth top academic team in the sport with its GPA of 3.39 and the girls water polo team had the second-highest among teams in that sport at 3.69.
Enochs was the top boys water polo team with a 3.50 GPA, Rio Vista was the top boys cross country team at 3.86, Pitman girls tennis had a top GPA of 3.81, St. Mary’s and Union Mine girls volleyball tied with 3.88 GPAs to lead the sport, Kimball girls water polo finished with a GPA of 3.72, Summerville girls cross country had a GPA of 3.88 and Tokay girls golf had a GPA of 3.75.
