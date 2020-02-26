It was halfway through the wrestling season and Ledger Petracek hurt his neck and had to sit out the next month. It was the first time he had had to sit out a major portion of the wrestling season.
The Elk Grove High School wrestler’s recovery and time on the mat since then now features maybe some of the biggest moments of his career.
Petracek was cleared to start the Delta League season and went on to win the Delta League Championship and just last weekend became one of three Thundering Herd wrestlers (including Peter Ming at 220 pounds and Annika Miles at 235) to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship and will move on to the CIF State Wrestling Championships, which start Feb. 27.
“I can’t really describe it but it was just pretty crazy,” Petracek said of not only placing for the first time at masters but winning the championship.
Kevin Lopez also qualified for state at 106 after he placed fourth after competing in the third place match to Ethan Ward of Turlock 2-0. Ming defeated Juan Mora of Pitman 7-1 for the championship.
Loretta Lopez placed third (106) in the women’s competition after pinning Itzel Medina-Valdez of Liberty Ranch. Sarah Null placed second (111) after facing Davis’ Adrienna Turner in the championship match. Bianca Pesole is also heading to state with her Thundering Herd teammates after losing the fifth place match by injury default.
After competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament over the Feb. 21-22 weekend, wrestlers from across the Elk Grove Unified School District qualified for state.
The Franklin Wildcats have three wrestlers headed to state- Hassan Khan placed second at Masters in the 160 pound weight class, Ammar Khan placed third at 138, and Kaely Eva placed fifth in the girls’ competition at 131.
Ammar Khan defeated Trevor Monroe of Ponderosa 1-0 to earn third place, Hassan Khan lost 10-7 to Kendall Larosa of Pitman in the championship match and Eva won by fall over Amedee Garcia of Yuba City for fifth place.
Monterey Trail’s Andreas Argumedo earned third place at 285 after defeating Atilla Sides of Johansen 8-2 in his final match of the day.
The opponents had also faced one another at the SJS D-IV final one week earlier; where Argumedo won the D-IV Championship by fall.
Argumedo had needed to make weight earlier in the season after being over by about 30 pounds. Doubling and sometimes tripling his practices helped him make weight, he said.
“I feel great but I’m exhausted,” Argumedo said with a smile on qualifying for state. “I feel like that was one of my best matches so far.”
Mustang wrestling coach Evan Walker noted Argumedo’s journey to state and noted it’s the first trip to state for his wrestler.
“He went through some bumps mid-season or so and it was really, really frustrating but he decided to put in a lot of hard work in the wrestling room and it’s shown. He won two tournaments right before this one and now he took third in masters so he’s feeling really good right now,” Walker said.
Representing Valley at state is Salahdin Farukh of Valley (113), who placed second at masters after facing Oakdale’s Brayden Abell, and Infiniti Joseph, who placed fourth in the women’s competition (160) after facing Tiyanna Leal of Durham in the third-place match.
Brian Null placed second in the 138 weight class and will compete for Cosumnes Oaks at state after wrestling against Evan Ivaldi of Del Oro in the championship match at masters.
Simone Infante of Sheldon placed third at women’s masters at 101 after defeating Gabrielle Mederios of Tokay by fall and will represent the Huskies at state.
For Petracek, wrestling at Mechanics Bank in Bakersfield this week will be a first. Others, meanwhile, are looking to build on what they did last season.
Ming will be making his third trip to the state meet.
“I don’t know, the years before at state, I had less pressure because nobody expected anything super special but this year I’m ranked higher and there’s just a little more pressure but I’m just going to have to brush that off and wrestle my match,” Ming said.
The CIF State Wrestling Championships takes place Feb. 27-29 with girls’ wrestling starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and boys’ wrestling starting at 1 p.m. Thursday. The championship finals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
