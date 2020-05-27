Despite an almost non-existent high school softball season, the talent of local senior athletes is unquestionable and this week 13 student-athletes from the Elk Grove Unified School District were selected for the Optimist All-Star Softball games.
The 43rd Annual Optimist High School Softball All Star games were set for May 27. For the protection of the players, coaches, officials, and fans from the Coronavirus, the games were canceled by The Optimist Club of Sacramento and instead players received certificates of recognition.
Players from the city of Elk Grove were chosen to play on both the Large Schools South team and the Small Schools South team.
On the Large Schools South team, Camryn Thomas (first base/outfielder) and Kennedy Echols (shortstop/second base/outfielder) of Cosumnes Oaks were selected. Echols and Thomas will both be attending Sac State.
Thomas had four hits and scored four runs in eight at-bats for the Wolfpack and Echols had one hit, scored one run and had one RBI in five at-bats.
For Elk Grove High School, pitcher/outfielder Ava Hand and Alyssa Ramirez (infielder) were selected; Hand and Ramirez will also move on to the same school together as both will be moving on to study at Humboldt State.
Ramirez had seven hits, two RBI and scored four runs in 13 at-bats this year for Elk Grove.
Haley Pott (outfielder) of Franklin, Sabrina Tosh (utility) of Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail infielder Cherry Lee, Sophie Jacquez (shortstop) and Ali Montes de Oca (first base/outfielder) of Pleasant Grove and Kiannah Pierce (shortstop/centerfielder) of Sheldon round out the Large Schools South roster.
Pott scored two runs and had four hits in nine at-bats for the Wildcats.
Jacquez will be attending University of Utah, Montes de Oca will be attending California Baptist University, Oliver will be attending University of Nevada and Pierce will be attending University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Jacquez had eight hits, five RBI and three runs in 19 at-bats this year while Montes de Oca had 11 hits, seven RBI and six runs (she also hit five doubles) in 18 at-bats.
Oliver had a .571 batting average and had four hits, five RBI and two runs in seven at-bats this season; Pierce had seven hits, four runs and one walk in eight at-bats.
On the Small schools roster, Lisabeth Orozco (infielder) of Florin and Neida Rodriguez (catcher) of Valley were selected. Among the available stats for Rodriguez this season, in one of the two games Valley played this year, she went 3 for 3, scoring three runs with an RBI with two walks in five plate appearances.
The Optimist All Star games would have provided the top senior athletes of Sacramento and Greater Sacramento the venue to showcase their skills and prowess. Their selection was to honor them and their schools, and would have reflected the culmination of their hard work, diligence, and excellence in this sport and their school, as well as their coach’s commitment towards their player’s endeavors. To that end, there were four selection committees (North/South and Small schools/Large schools) that selected the outstanding players.
