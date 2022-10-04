Let’s face it. When we play sports it’s more fun to win a game than to lose it.
Josh Crabtree and his 0-6 Pleasant Grove Eagles know it more than anyone. They scored 16 points last Friday; the most yet this season. However, Franklin scored 47, including 26 points in a second quarter where the Eagles fell apart.
“We’re oh-and-six and Bill Parcels said, ‘You are what you’re record says you are.’” Crabtree quipped after the Friday loss. Then he got serious.
“I feel a tremendous amount of empathy for my kids,” he continued. “I went through a similar experience in college my freshman year. We went oh-and-10 and I understand the psychology of the situation. I talk to our kids all week. I stole this from Ohio State; I heard an offensive lineman talk about competitive stamina. I pour over the film and I see something other people don’t. I see the drives. I see the quarters, 10-minute stretches where we play really good football. The competitive stamina piece is something we have to build. I know as me, a coach, I have to find a way to get it done. I am working at it. I have not stopped believing in these kids.”
To use a Crabtree term, the Eagles have been “getting some tire tracks put on them” a few times, but in the 49-0 loss to Jesuit, Pleasant Grove forced Jesuit to punt four times in the first quarter. It’s those moments that give Eagle fans something to be hopeful for.
“It’s hard, I know, and these kids have to show up to a school of 2800 kids on Monday morning and everybody says, ‘What happened?’” Crabtree said. “No one wants to play CSI High School football on Mondays. I don’t sense any quit in our football team.”
That great attitude has to be rubbing off on the rest of the student body.
Is this Hoskins’ final call?
One of the great football coaches of all time around Elk Grove Unified has been Dave Hoskins. His Valley teams of the 1980s and 90s were really good and after coming to join Ed Lombardi at Elk Grove in 1997, his teams were legendary. Hoskins stepped down after the 2008 season to become an offensive line coach at Sacramento City College. In the years following he’s coached O-line at Christian Brothers, Cosumnes Oaks, Sheldon and, this year, Franklin.
Now, age and his health, he admits, is telling him this fall may be his last.
A few moments before Franklin’s homecoming game last Friday was full of discussion about the state of high school football nowadays. That was a private discussion.
But, one part of that refreshing conversation worth mentioning is the fact Hoskins is very proud of the fact 10 of his high schoolers started somewhere in the National Football League. He particularly mentioned Charles Mann from Valley and Lance Briggs from Elk Grove. Both were Pro Bowlers.
Mann had little interest from college coaches, Hoskins recalled, but after a phone call to the University of Nevada, Mann got his chance and became the Big Sky Conference’s Defensive MVP. From there Mann played defensive end for Washington and San Francisco and was a four-time Pro Bowler.
Mann ended up winning two Super Bowls with Washington and was a member of the 1994 49ers when they won Super Bowl XXIX.
Hoskins is also proud he coached alongside Jeff Carlson at Elk Grove.
“I thought my 10 NFL guys was something until ‘Carly’ had all those guys make Major League Baseball teams,” Hoskins told me. For a few seasons Carlson co-head coached football with Hoskins, as well.
Carlson goes into the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Hall of Fame Oct. 16. I hope Dave Hoskins will be so honored one day, too.
Flag Football a CIF Sport
The CIF Southern Section has passed a proposal to establish girls' flag football as a fall sport. The motion passed Friday, Sept. 30, with 61 "yes," 26 "no" and 2 abstains from league representatives. Most of the "no’s" were likely from league reps who wanted to make it a spring sport. Whether this idea of a sanctioned flag football high school will fly in the Sac-Joaquin Section is really unknown at this point of time. Likely, a decision on 8-man football would be made first before lofting the idea of flag football for girls. Another consideration would be, according to Title IX requirements, a boys sport would have to be added. Would this open the door to beach volleyball or badminton?
Local tennis stars
The Laguna Creek Sports Club is sending a tennis team to the USTA Junior National Coed Team Championships held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., October 6-9. The Laguna Creek Coed team will be play Daytona Beach Thursday, October 6 at 5:15 p.m. ET. They will play Austin, Tex., and Sante Fe, N.M., on Friday, Oct. 7. The winner of the group will make the national semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 8. The national finals is at 8:00 a.m.ET Sunday.
The Laguna Creek Coed team is made up of Ted Nguyen (Consumes Oaks High School and the individual Sac-Joaquin Section singles champ from this past spring season), Nadaul Cheam (Homeschool), Alex Eisenberg (Kennedy), Jonah Rosenthal (Consumes Oaks and a Sectional doubles champ), Nahreen Cheam (Homeschool), Aileena Hu (Franklin), Irene Huang (Laguna Creek) and Claire Marshall (Homeschool). They are coached by Mark Fairchilds and Alex Villarreal.
Sheldon 25th year
Sheldon High School's 25th Anniversary celebration will be held on Friday at 6:00 p.m during the home football game. They will recognize all alumni students and staff at halftime. Email huskiesasb@gmail.com to register for the event. Registration will include two complimentary tickets to the game.
