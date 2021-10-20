When I returned a month ago to the Citizen sports desk there was a period of time of re-connections to our many sports contacts around Elk Grove. One thing that has changed in the last 3 ½ years is how the Sac-Joaquin Section determines its playoff participants for football. I must say it is probably – given this current sports climate loaded with analytics- the fairest system the Section fathers have come up with.
Let me try to explain it (and a big thanks to Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard for the tutorial):
The Section has 80 teams slated for the post-season: 12 participants each in Divisions I through VI, and eight schools in division VII. The biggest schools by enrollment are in Division I, the next biggest in Division II, and so forth. The top four seeds in each division (except D-VII) will earn a first-round bye on Nov. 5. Then the No. 5 seed will play No. 12, No. 6 plays No. 11, and so forth, in the first round. In the second round is scheduled for Nov. 12.
League champions get an automatic berth in the post-season and there are 21 leagues. Should there be a tie for a league championship, all those schools qualify for the playoffs.
Then analytics kick in to determine the rest of the playoff bracket. The Section will draw upon the mathematical brain of Eric Maddy, a former sportswriter in southern California, who has a fairly Spartan website called CalPreps.com. Once you get a lay of the land in his site, Maddy has a brilliantly-devised power ratings system which grades each football team in California on its game results, of course, but adds in who you beat, who you lost to and the strength of schedule of all of those clubs.
What Maddy has is a rating for each football team. Just to give you a bit of reference the top-rated team in the Section is Rocklin, who surprised previously top-rated Folsom on Friday, 40-7. Rocklin’s rating is 64.8 and Folsom’s is 57.1.
To compare, here are the ratings of all our local teams:
Elk Grove 26.6
Sheldon 20.7
Monterey Tr. 16.1
Cosumnes Ok. 14.7
Bradshaw Chr. 13.0
Pleasant Gr. -2.4
Franklin -5.7
Laguna Cr. -9.2
Florin -47.9
Valley -56.5
One more ripple to add to all of this – and Bradshaw Christian is a good example – if you win your league, you must play in the Division where your league is designated. In the Pride’s example, they are actually the No. 2-rated team in Division VI, but the Sierra Valley Conference is Division V. Should Bradshaw Christian win the SVC, they’ll slide up to Division V for the playoffs.
So, who’s in and who’s not amongst our local teams? Let’s start with the “In’s.”
Elk Grove – despite the disappointing performance Saturday at Jesuit, the Herd sits pretty good in Division II. Jesuit will likely win the Delta League, but they’ll be moved up to Division I despite being a D-II school. Jesuit’s rating is 47.1 and will probably put the Marauders into the top four in that playoff bracket alongside Folsom, Rocklin and, either St. Mary’s, Lincoln or Edison. This means if Elk Grove wins out the rest of the way (vs. Franklin and Cosumnes Oaks) the Herd may end up around a five or six seed in Division II. If they lose one of those games they could open on the road Nov. 5.
Sheldon – Right now the Huskies are No. 7 seed in Division I. But, with Jesuit, Rocklin and, possibly, St. Mary’s making the jump from D-2 to D-1 Sheldon may get shoved down. At 6-2 overall and Pleasant Grove and Jesuit still to play, the Huskies may have to open the playoffs on the road.
Monterey Trail – The Mustangs played all the big boys in Northern California in the non-conference season and went 0-5. However, that has helped their rating despite a 3-5 overall mark now. But, with two winnable games in the last two weeks, versus Laguna Creek and Burbank, Monterey Trail should be seeded about where they are now in Division I, No. 9, and open the post-season on the road. BUT, that could change if St. Mary’s, Rocklin AND Jesuit win their leagues and get placed in D-1. Monterey Trail plays in the Metro Conference, a Division II league, and they may fall into that division and possibly one of the top four seeds.
Bradshaw Christian – As previously mentioned, two more wins and the Pride are 10-0, and seeded either No. 2 or 3 in Division V behind Escalon. They have never had an undefeated season in school history, but were 12-1 in 2016 when the Pride lost in the Section championship game to Amador.
On the bubble:
Cosumnes Oaks – Is currently No. 12 in Division II, but they end the season with a pair of toughies, Capital Christian and Elk Grove. A win over at least one of those schools would really help move the Wolfpack up in the seeding.
Now, who’s out:
Pleasant Grove – Hard to believe that at 3-5 the Eagles were in playoff contention last week and, yet, they are still seeded No. 12 in Division I. They needed a win last week at Davis and that could have really helped. Now, with a showdown versus Sheldon looming, and probably three clubs moving up to D-1, it’s likely the Eagles won’t make the playoffs.
Laguna Creek – The Cardinals are 4-4 and in third place in the Metro Conference. In year’s past that might have gotten them into the post-season, but the -9.2 rating is just too low. It’s 19th best in Div. 2
Larson now in NASCAR’s Final Four
Kyle Larson is one more step closer to the NASCAR Cup Series championship. Sunday, the Elk Grove native dominated the race at Texas Motor Speedway. He led 256 of 334 laps on the mile-and-a-half oval. That is Larson’s eighth win of 2021. With the checkered flag he has claimed the first of four championship-contending spots in NASCAR’s season finale, Nov. 7 in Phoenix.
Cosumnes Oaks wins Delta volleyball
Cosumnes Oaks volleyball team had quite a battle Monday night with St. Francis and eventually won three games to two, 33-31, 22-25, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11. Had to be a long night for Lisa Fowkes and her Wolfpack.
Now, this weekend they’ll find out who they’ll face in the post-season. Like football, the Delta League is considered Division I and that’s where the Wolfpack will be placed. Plus, the Delta gets five teams into the playoffs so that means Cosumnes Oaks will be joined by St. Francis, Pleasant Grove, Davis and Franklin.
We’ll post the brackets this weekend here on EGCitizen.com/sports.
