It’s that time of the year – the Winter Playoffs. This week the regular season in soccer and basketball wraps up and the top clubs head to the post-season where memories are made, championship banners are earned and disappointments will certainly rise.
Thursday, soccer playoffs begin. The brackets have not been posted by the Sac-Joaquin Section yet, but looking at the standings going into this week’s play it was evident that Davis, Jesuit, Franklin and Pleasant Grove would represent the Delta League in boys soccer and Davis, St. Francis, Franklin and Pleasant Grove would make the post-season in girls soccer.
In the Metro Conference boys standings, it appears Monterey Trail has an outside shot at the post-season, however, in the girls playoff picture the Mustangs and Laguna Creek will both participate.
Basketball Post-season
The February Frights (like college basketball’s March Madness) for local hoopsters begin Wednesday, Feb. 16 with play-in games, if any, and we will likely have a few around the Sac-Joaquin Section. The first-round games in the 16-team brackets for Divisions I through IV are scheduled to start Friday, Feb. 18 at home sites.
Most conferences/leagues will send its top four clubs. Looking around locally it appears Elk Grove, Sheldon and Jesuit are shoe-ins from the Delta League for the boys basketball playoffs. Cosumnes Oaks (4-6) and Pleasant Grove (3-7) are battling for fourth place going into this week’s play.
If Pleasant Grove is to end up grabbing a spot in the playoffs, it will be on the back of their 6-8 center Joseph Espy. His coach, Chris MacPhail, called his senior the most difficult player for opponents to match-up against in the Delta League.
“I’m used to defenders crashing on me and I like to look to kick back out to my guards to shoot,” Espy said recently. “I’m looking to get the ball early and get the ball up right away.”
If Pleasant Grove would finish in fifth place they still may earn a “play-in” game in the Division I bracket. That’s because the Section allows any team ranked in the MaxPreps Top 15 to make the post-season. Right now, the Eagles are ranked 11th in Division I by Max Preps.
If Elk Grove wins the Delta League championship outright the Herd will be in Division I, otherwise they’ll make the playoffs in Division II where they are ranked No. 2 in the Section by MaxPreps.
In the Metro Conference girls brackets, Laguna Creek will most assuredly earn a high seed in Division II. Monterey Trail will find themselves in Division I.
For the Metro boys, Monterey Trail has been on a hot streak, winning its last six games. Varick Lewis came through big Monday with 47 points in the Mustangs' 86-77 win over Kennedy. Laguna Creek is frankly right on the bubble at 11-10 overall and 4-5 in the Metro. They must win all their remaining games.
Monday's Scoreboard
Girls Basketball
Delta League -
St. Francis 65, Elk Grove 25
Davis 46, Franklin 40
Sheldon 47, Pleasant Grove 31
Boys Basketball
Delta League -
Elk Grove 53, Jesuit 51
Franklin 53, Davis 38
Sheldon 87, Pleasant Grove 69
West Campus 86, Valley 60
Monterey Trail 86, Kennedy 77
Lewis (MT) 47 pts
Standings:
Boys Basketball
Delta League
League Overall
Elk Grove 10-1 20-5
Sheldon 9-1 17-9
Jesuit 6-4 12-12
Cosumnes Oaks 4-6 10-15
Pleasant Grove 3-7 15-11
Franklin 2-8 9-16
Davis 2-9 6-15
Metro League
League Overall
Grant 10-1 21-3
Burbank 6-4 16-7
Monterey Trail 6-4 10-14
River City 5-5 14-11
McClatchy 4-6 12-10
Laguna Creek 4-5 12-10
Kennedy 0-10 7-16
