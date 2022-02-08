Deonte Carter

Deonte Carter and his Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack hope for a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs which begin Feb. 16. A win Friday at home against Franklin might seal a spot in the Division I bracket which will be announced this weekend by Section officials.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

It’s that time of the year – the Winter Playoffs. This week the regular season in soccer and basketball wraps up and the top clubs head to the post-season where memories are made, championship banners are earned and disappointments will certainly rise.

Thursday, soccer playoffs begin. The brackets have not been posted by the Sac-Joaquin Section yet, but looking at the standings going into this week’s play it was evident that Davis, Jesuit, Franklin and Pleasant Grove would represent the Delta League in boys soccer and Davis, St. Francis, Franklin and Pleasant Grove would make the post-season in girls soccer.

In the Metro Conference boys standings, it appears Monterey Trail has an outside shot at the post-season, however, in the girls playoff picture the Mustangs and Laguna Creek will both participate.

Check our website, EGCitizen.com, nightly for scores and update.

Basketball Post-season

The February Frights (like college basketball’s March Madness) for local hoopsters begin Wednesday, Feb. 16 with play-in games, if any, and we will likely have a few around the Sac-Joaquin Section. The first-round games in the 16-team brackets for Divisions I through IV are scheduled to start Friday, Feb. 18 at home sites.

Most conferences/leagues will send its top four clubs. Looking around locally it appears Elk Grove, Sheldon and Jesuit are shoe-ins from the Delta League for the boys basketball playoffs. Cosumnes Oaks (4-6) and Pleasant Grove (3-7) are battling for fourth place going into this week’s play.

If Pleasant Grove is to end up grabbing a spot in the playoffs, it will be on the back of their 6-8 center Joseph Espy. His coach, Chris MacPhail, called his senior the most difficult player for opponents to match-up against in the Delta League.

“I’m used to defenders crashing on me and I like to look to kick back out to my guards to shoot,” Espy said recently. “I’m looking to get the ball early and get the ball up right away.”

If Pleasant Grove would finish in fifth place they still may earn a “play-in” game in the Division I bracket. That’s because the Section allows any team ranked in the MaxPreps Top 15 to make the post-season. Right now, the Eagles are ranked 11th in Division I by Max Preps.

If Elk Grove wins the Delta League championship outright the Herd will be in Division I, otherwise they’ll make the playoffs in Division II where they are ranked No. 2 in the Section by MaxPreps.

In the Metro Conference girls brackets, Laguna Creek will most assuredly earn a high seed in Division II. Monterey Trail will find themselves in Division I.

For the Metro boys, Monterey Trail has been on a hot streak, winning its last six games. Varick Lewis came through big Monday with 47 points in the Mustangs' 86-77 win over Kennedy.  Laguna Creek is frankly right on the bubble at 11-10 overall and 4-5 in the Metro. They must win all their remaining games.

Monday's Scoreboard

 Girls Basketball

Delta League -

St. Francis 65,  Elk Grove 25

Davis 46, Franklin 40

Sheldon 47, Pleasant Grove 31

 Boys Basketball

Delta League -

Elk Grove 53, Jesuit 51

Franklin 53, Davis 38

Sheldon 87, Pleasant Grove 69

West Campus 86, Valley 60

Monterey Trail 86, Kennedy 77

Lewis (MT) 47 pts

 

Standings:

Boys Basketball

Delta League

                                   League            Overall

Elk Grove                     10-1                   20-5

Sheldon                        9-1                    17-9

Jesuit                           6-4                     12-12

Cosumnes Oaks            4-6                     10-15

Pleasant Grove              3-7                     15-11

Franklin                        2-8                     9-16

Davis                           2-9                      6-15

Metro League

                                    League              Overall

Grant                            10-1                     21-3

Burbank                         6-4                      16-7

Monterey Trail                 6-4                      10-14

River City                       5-5                      14-11

McClatchy                      4-6                      12-10

Laguna Creek                 4-5                      12-10

Kennedy                       0-10                      7-16

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG

John Hull came out of retirement in 2021 to return as the Citizen's Sports Editor. He started writing sports for the Citizen in Dec., 2007. Hull retired from teaching Mass Media/Journalism at Cosumnes River College and Luther Burbank H.S. in 2019.