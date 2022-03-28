Baseball:
The Hawks went 1-2 this week against the Big 8 conference leader Folsom Lake College. CRC won the first game of the series 16-4 thanks in part to three RBIs from Harry Own, Judah Morris and Nate Schwartz. Schwartz had a double, while Owen and Morris both hit homers. TJ Czyz continued his dominance on the mound by adding another eight Ks to his season total of 59 in 43.2 innings pitched, he has a 3.30 ERA on the season. Cameron Orr threw 3 scoreless innings in relief before Ben Buller closed out the game with a scoreless 9th.
Thursday, the Hawks fell at home in a close 7-6 game in which the teams kept alternating runs. Rudy Rodriguez added 2 RBIs while Carter Harris picked up a RBI as well. Unfortunately the Hawks left 12 runners on base including two in the bottom of the 9th. Nate Thompson (EGHS) was solid on the mound allowing two earned runs while striking out six in six innings of work.
Saturday the Hawks don’t look to have done very well via the box score. Pitching hurt the Hawks early as the Falcons jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first three innings.
CRC Baseball currently sits at 13-11 (6-6 conf) and 5th in the BIG8
Softball:
The Hawks went 2-1 this week with a victory against DVC on Tuesday and splitting a double header with Sierra on Saturday.
Tuesday’s game was quick, ending in just over 90 minutes. The Hawks put two runs on the board with Danielle Pfennig hitting an RBI double. DVC rallied to score one run in the top of the second inning and that was all the offense for either team. Ashlee Toy continued her dominance by pitching seven innings, allowing five hits and giving up one earned run with six Ks, picking up her 12th win on the season.
Saturday the Hawks travelled up I-80 to visit Sierra College for a double header. The Hawks bats were silent as they mustered a single hit by Seva Carter. Toy was unable to pick up her 13th victory as she allowed an unearned run despite throwing six innings, allowing only five hits and striking out three. Toy picked up the loss in the unfortunate 1-0 loss.
Game two, the bats seemed to wake up as the Hawks combined for 3 runs on 9 hits. Danielle Pfennig went 2-2 with a RBI. Victoria Ochoa, back from injury went 2-3. Pfennig, Gabriella Lipsky and Anissya Avendano each picked up an RBI as the Hawks mounted a 3-run rally in the 4th. Sierra jumped out to the early lead in the 1st picking up 2 runs, but that would be all that the Wolverines could muster. Danielle Pfennig got the start but only lasted .1 innings allowing 2 walks both which scored in the first. Toy came in for relief throwing six innings of 3-hit ball. Toy struck out six and picked up another victory from the circle.
The Hawks currently sit at 16-8 (10-2 conf) with a game against American River on Tuesday and a double header vs Santa Rosa JC on the road on Saturday.
