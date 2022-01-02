Editor's Note: A year ago today (Jan. 2, 2021) I finished compiling a list off the 20 outstanding athletes in Elk Grove (10 men and 10 women) who we all watched over the previous 10 years as they excelled in their sport. They were all just a notch (or two) about the rest of the crowd. Many went on to college or, in the case of a few, directly into the professional ranks of their sport. I sat on this list never knowing that I'd ever post it anywhere. Now that I am back as Sports Editor of the Citizen, beginning a new year, I thought it would be good to honor these young people and congratulate them on their accomplishments.
Athletes of the Decade: 2011-2020
Women
Danielle Henderson, Sheldon H.S., softball
Shea Moreno, Sheldon H.S., softball
Jordan Fines, Sheldon H.S., softball
Maci Fines, Sheldon H.S., softball
Sara Fukushima, Sheldon H.S., softball
Kiannah Pierce, Sheldon H.S., softball
Shelby Wisdom, Elk Grove H.S., softball
Madison Wong, Elk Grove H.S., basketball
Mira Shulman, Elk Grove H.S., basketball
Courtney Cervellan, Franklin H.S., golf/softball
Tai McDonald, Sheldon H.S., track & field
Men
J.D. Davis, Elk Grove H.S., baseball/football
Dylan Carlson, Elk Grove H.S., baseball
Matt Manning, Sheldon H.S., baseball/basketball
Arik Armstead, Pleasant Grove H.S., football/basketball
Marquese Chriss, Pleasant Grove H.S., basketball
Ryan Robards, Elk Grove H.S., football/baseball
Nick Madrigal, Elk Grove H.S., baseball
Lefi Letuligasenoa, Elk Grove H.S., wrestling/football
Ryan Tellez, Elk Grove H.S., baseball
Jalen Saunders, Pleasant Grove H.S., football/track & field
Maclean Connor, Pleasant Grove H.S., track & field
Zach Larrier, Monterey Trail H.S., football/track & field
Robert Holt, Monterey Trail H.S., football
Elk Grove Athletes of the Decade: 2000-2010
Women
Jenna Alexander, Elk Grove H.S., softball/basketball
Courtney Allen, Elk Grove H.S., softball
Rachel Bryan, Laguna Creek H.S., track & field
Nikki Cinque, Sheldon H.S., softball
Jolene Henderson, Sheldon H.S., softball
Brynne Konkel, Franklin H.S., soccer
Stephanie Lopez, Elk Grove H.S., soccer
Ally Carda, Pleasant Grove H.S., softball
Lindsey Ziegenhirt, Sheldon H.S., softball
Amanda Fitzgerald-Buck, Elk Grove H.S., basketball/softball
Men
Cody Allen, Elk Grove H.S., football/baseball
Ryan Coulson, Elk Grove H.S., football/wrestling
Alan Darlin, Laguna Creek H.S., football
Michael and John Drake, Elk Grove H.S., wrestling/baseball
David Hernandez, Elk Grove H.S., baseball
Tony Kays, Elk Grove H.S., football
Brad Kilby, Laguna Creek H.S., baseball
Spencer Levin, Elk Grove H.S., golf/baseball
Marlon Patterson, Franklin H.S., Track & Field
Jake Rodriguez, Elk Grove H.S., baseball/football
DeMarcus Nelson, Sheldon H.S., basketball
