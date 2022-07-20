This week's in-depth podcast I talk to a young man who follows professional wrestling extensively, Michael Flanagan, via his podcast, Pro Wrestling Media.
Without going into depth, one of my first jobs as a young radio/TV sports announcer was a ring announcer for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) for their matches in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Denver, Colo. in the late 70's and early 80's. It was a great and fun experience.
In this podcast, Flanagan and I talk about wrestling today. He says the outcry for more "old-school" wrestling may finally be heard by promoters. In fact, the old NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) has been revived, an organization that used to be based out of Charlotte and later, Atlanta.
Flanagan says there are regular matches here in Elk Grove. Supreme Pro Wrestling had a show last weekend at Soccer World, on Kent Street. We'll be posting photos from the show soon.
Body slams, figure-four leglocks, foreign objects and claw holds to all of you as you listen to our podcast!
