Chris Terry is no stranger in Elk Grove at all. He graduated from Elk Grove High School where he played for Gary Dreher and starred on the 1990 Sac-Joaquin Section championship baseball team. Following college, he returned to Herd baseball where he helped Dreher as an assistant coach.
Terry was given the opportunity to coach at Sheldon and it was under his leadership the Huskies won its one-and-only Delta League baseball championship in 2004. The college coaching ranks began calling and he found himself at Culver Stockton College in Missouri. From there Terry took over the baseball program at Eastern New Mexico then the past few seasons was coaching a NCAA Division II program at Regis University in Denver.
He and the family loved the Rocky Mountain West, but back here in Elk Grove family was calling. His father was in poor health and Terry wanted to return to help him.
Pleasant Grove High School athletic director Scott Gradin, who was a colleague of Terry’s at Sheldon, heard Chris was back in town so he phoned.
“He said, ‘The baseball position is open and there’s a teaching position and I want to throw it out there, so what do you think?’,” Terry explained. “I just never said, ‘No’ I guess.”
“My dad passed away on Dec. 17, so I was fortunate to spend his last five months with him,” Terry said. “There were several things that transpired to get me back here, but I am here and having a great time.”
His wife and children are still in Denver while the oldest finishes high school at renowned Catholic school, Mullin High School. Then, they’ll be joining Terry in California.
In the meantime, Terry has gladly gotten his feet wet and is establishing his program at Pleasant Grove where for many years Rob Rinaldi had quality teams.
The Eagles started the 2022 season with a pair of wins over Lincoln of Stockton and narrow losses to Oak Ridge, Placer and Vanden. This past week they opened with a three-game set with defending Delta League champion Elk Grove. It was under Terry’s inspiration some 15 seasons ago that the then-Delta River League began the three-games-in-one-calendar-week schedule in baseball.
“I do like that schedule,” he said. “When I was back at Sheldon I was one of the guys that came up with that. The schedule doesn’t really favor anybody. You are going to see everybody’s two and three pitcher. Yet, would I like to see Elk Grove and Jesuit later on in our schedule? Yeah, absolutely. Our team has very little experience. We have very few varsity innings on this team. PG was very senior-heavy last year so we have to deal with it. We’re learning on the fly.”
“Our goal is to be the best at the end of the season as we gain experience,” Terry said. “I’m proud of our guys. They are ahead of schedule.”
