At the time, it was a big thing for athletics at Elk Grove Unified. The 2013 Pleasant Grove boys basketball team won the CIF Division I State Championship. The Eagles, which three times lost to rival Sheldon including a three-point decision the Sac-Joaquin Section's Division I championship game, plowed its way through the competition in the CIF Northern California Division I playoffs, defeated Deer Valley, 73-60, to earn a right to play for a State Championship.
Then on March 22, 2013, everything came together in a 73-57 win over Santa Monica. Matthew Hayes had 19 points including a three-pointer when Santa Monica cut a 20-point Eagle lead down to 11. Malik Thames scored 16 points while Cole Nordquist added 13 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Marquese Chriss had 10 points and nine rebounds (yes, the same Marquese Chriss that later was the top draft choice of the Sacramento Kings).
It was the first State boys basketball championship for Elk Grove Unified, the first Section boys team to win a state title since Oak Ridge won the Division II championship in 2005. Last season Elk Grove's boys won the Division II state trophy.
Now almost 10 full years since the memorable feat at the now-demolished Sleep Train Arena, Pleasant Grove honored the team along with its coach at that time, John DePonte, on Friday at halftime of the Eagles' final regular season game against Cosumnes Oaks.
"That was special," DePonte said. "Some of them I hadn't seen in almost ten years. They are all big and grown, some of them have kids."
Almost the entire team was there. The notable exception was the 6-9 sophomore on that 2013 team, Chriss. He's rehabbing after knee surgery and hopes to continue his NBA career.
DePonte recalled how special that team, which was 28-6 in 2013, was on and off the floor.
"The kids, and even the parents, were so special," he said. "Everyone knew their role. Everyone bought into their role. The kids generally wanted everybody to succeed. They didn't care who took the game-winning shot, who got a play drawn up for them. They just wanted the team to win."
DePonte coached one more season after winning the State championship, then resigned at the end of the 2014 year. He is now a social science teacher at Cosumnes Oaks and an assistant coach under current Wolfpack head coach Sheridan Crite. Sitting alongside DePonte and Crite on the bench this season was Nordquist.
He played college basketball at Hawaii-Pacific University and is now married and awaiting the opportunity to one day be a head coach.
"Every home game we had here was a packed house," Nordquist recalled. "The atmosphere around here at that time was amazing."
Thames is also coaching locally, an assistant under Robert Fields at Monterey Trail. He, too, played college basketball at UC-Riverside. He recalls winning the State championship at the old ARCO Arena very well.
"Winning that State championship was a big deal," Thames said. "That is an accomplishment you don't forget, honestly."
He said the key to winning that season was how hard they played on defense.
"We knew how we played defense would help when we got to the playoffs," Thames recalled. "It also helped we played together for a long time. We had good chemistry and we knew where everyone was going to be on the court."
