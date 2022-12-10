Troy Taylor, after three successful seasons including three Big Sky Conference football championships, was hired Saturday at Stanford University as its head coach. Here is how each school made that announcement:
Stanford –
Troy Taylor has been named Stanford's Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football, as announced today by Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics Bernard Muir.
Taylor will be introduced at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. PT. More information will be shared when available.
“I am excited to welcome Troy and his family to Stanford,” Muir said. “Troy is a proven winner who has experienced success at many levels of football. Throughout our visits together he demonstrated an understanding of what makes Stanford special, and a deep desire to capitalize on our unique strengths. He possesses an incredible football mind and has a long history of caring deeply for the student-athletes he leads. I am excited for the next chapter of Cardinal football and eager for our student-athletes to experience Troy’s passion, wisdom and leadership.”
Taylor, who becomes the 35th head coach in program history, guided Sacramento State to a 30-8 mark in four seasons and a berth in the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in school history. Prior to the 2022 season, Sacramento State had never won an FCS Playoff game in its program history.
“I am thrilled that Troy has accepted the offer to become our next head football coach, and on behalf of the university community I am delighted to welcome him to Stanford,” said President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. “I want to express my appreciation to Bernard Muir and the search committee for identifying a deeply qualified pool of interested candidates and ultimately selecting a terrific fit to lead the Cardinal. Troy brings a wealth of experience, and I know that he will continue our proud commitment at Stanford to an exceptional academic and athletic experience for our student-athletes. I am excited to see where he will take our program.”
Taylor led a high-powered Sacramento State team to a 12-1 record this season, with the Hornets ranking fourth nationally in scoring offense (42.9 ppg), fourth in total offense (499.8 ypg) and seventh in rushing offense (243.3 ypg). Sacramento State is the only FCS program that averaged at least 240 yards passing and 240 yards rushing per game, averaging 256.5 yards per game through the air and 243.3 on the ground.
“I am thrilled to be the new head football coach at Stanford University,” Taylor said. “The opportunity to lead the finest student-athletes in the country is truly a dream come true, and I would like to thank President Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Drell and Bernard Muir. I believe that Stanford Football is perfectly positioned to become champions on the football field while maintaining our world-class reputation for academic excellence.”
Sacramento State –
Troy Taylor announced today that he will depart Sacramento State after four years to become the head coach at Stanford.
"I am extremely appreciative of Coach Taylor's time at Sacramento State," Director of Athletics Mark Orr said. "From our initial conversation, we aligned in a shared vision that Sacramento State could win Big Sky Conference titles and contend for a national championship, and he was able to fulfill those expectations. The program is in a better place because of him, and we will continue to build upon the foundation that he has built. We wish Troy, Tracey and their family the best of luck at Stanford."
Taylor leaves Sacramento State with the highest winning percentage in school history, posting a 30-8 record (.789) in three seasons. He guided the Hornets to at least a share of the Big Sky championship and a berth in the FCS Playoffs each season. Taylor also became the fastest coach in program history to earn 10 (14 games), 20 (27 games) and 30 (37 games) victories during their career.
During Taylor's first season in 2019, Sacramento State finished with a 9-4 overall record and captured the first Big Sky football championship in school history with a 7-1 record. That performance came a year after the team went winless in conference play and helped Taylor earn the Eddie Robinson Award which goes to the top coach in the Football Championship Subdivision.
The 2020 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Taylor made the difficult decision to become one of the first schools to opt out of the spring season.
Sacramento State returned to the field in 2021 and went undefeated through conference play to finish the year with a 9-3 overall record and an 8-0 mark in league. The season included the first road victory in program history at Montana, an eight-game winning streak and saw the team return to the FCS Playoffs as a top four seed.
The Hornets raised the bar further in 2022, going undefeated through the regular season and capturing the first NCAA FCS Playoffs victory in school history. Sacramento State set the school record for victories in a season (12) which included a win over Colorado State of the Mountain West Conference. The Hornets also set records for single-season rushing yards (3,163), points scored (558) and touchdowns (71).
The Stanford football program –
Taylor takes over a Stanford program that has won 108 games since the start of the 2010 season - a total that ranks among the nation's top-20 - with 31 of those wins coming against top-25 opponents, tied for the eighth-best mark in the country in that span.
The Cardinal is 14th nationally with 50 draft picks since 2010, second-most in the Pac-12. Stanford is tied for eighth nationally with 10 consensus All-Americans since 2010, and its 15 Academic All-Americans in that span is five more than any other school nationally.
Since 2010, Stanford has appeared in nine bowl games, including three Rose Bowl Games, an Orange Bowl and a Fiesta Bowl.
The Stanford search committee included former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and Stanford alum Andrew Luck along with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
