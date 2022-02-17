Isabel Tan says she doesn't like school, but does okay at math. She may not like school, but the 5-4 guard does love shooting a basketball from three-point range.
The Wolfpack’s sophomore guard was the difference offensively in the Thursday’s opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs. She scored 28 points, including five threes’, in leading No. 7-seeded Cosumnes Oaks past No. 10 Rocklin, 61-54.
“Ever since I was little my dad had me focus on my shooting and shooting because I am short,” Tan said. This season she’s been averaging just above 40 percent from beyond the three-point circle.
Overall, Tan and her teammates hit 12 three-pointers to spurn any attempts by the Thunder to control the game. There were four ties and seven lead changes in the playoff opener for both clubs, played at Cosumnes Oaks High School. But, in the end some fine defense and timely shooting by the Wolfpack, particularly in the second half, proved to be the difference.
“My teammates look at the court really well and we passed the ball around the court really well,” Tan said. “Our coaches really impress on us to box out because we’re so little and we did that tonight and got our rebounds.”
The Wolfpack, much like their regular season finale last Friday at Franklin, struggled with shooting in the first half. Cosumnes Oaks was only four-for-17 from the floor in the first quarter yet trailed by only one, 12-11. Tan, Kendra Yip and Emily Ko hit three pointers to open the second quarter and race out to a 22-14 lead with 4:46 remaining. Then the Thunder, behind Kennis Jasperson, got back in the game and went on a 14-0 run and got the lead at 28-22. A big bucket by Kym Hartman and three free throws by Tan brought Cosumnes Oaks to within one, 28-27, at halftime.
Tan had 11 of those points at half but right away following intermission lit the fire under her team. She opened the third quarter with a three-pointer and after a steal on the inbounds, fired away and scored a quick three and Cosumnes Oaks led, 33-28.
The Thunder, behind Keke Scott’s seven consecutive points gave the visitors their final lead at 40-36 midway through the third quarter before the combination of turnovers by Rocklin and Cosumnes Oaks steal turned the tide of the game. Kym Hartman drained a wide open three that got the crowd into the game and gave Cosumnes Oaks a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way, 43-42.
The Wolfpack outscored the Thunder in the fourth quarter, 14-7, to seal a trip to No. 2 Folsom, a 81-30 winner over Inderkum, next Monday night in the Division I second round of playoffs.
“We need to keep up the intensity the rest of the playoffs,” Tan said.
Line Score:
Rocklin 12 16 19 7 -54
Cosumnes Oaks 11 16 20 14 -61
Scoring – CO Tan 28, Ko 14, Yip 8, Hartman 5, Daquis 3, Tran 3; R – Jasperson 19, Scott 13, Salgado 5, Pearson 5, Beau Seipler 3, Bella Seipler 3.
Other scores in the Sac-Joaquin Section girls basketball first round
Div. 1:
No. 6 Edison 58, No. 11 Franklin 31
No. 7 Cosumnes Oaks 61, No. 10 Rocklin 54
No. 8 Monterey Trail 62, No. 9 Davis 39
No. 5 Lincoln 52, No. 12 St. Francis 29
Div. 2:
No. 2 Laguna Creek 77, No. 15 Buhach Colony 32
