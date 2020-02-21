Bradshaw Christian senior Aislinn Moore couldn’t have picked a better time to have her best game of the season for the Lady Pride varsity soccer team.
With one regular season game remaining on the schedule and a chance to take home a Sierra Valley Conference league title, Moore took advantage of the opportunity, scoring two goals in a 3-1 victory at El Dorado back on Feb. 11.
Entering the game, both Bradshaw Christian (12-2-1 overall, 9-1 SVC) and El Dorado (14-5 overall, 8-2 SVC) were tied in the league standings. Often in situations like that, with everything hanging in the balance, something outside of the norm takes place to determine a winner. That’s exactly what happened.
Moore, who hadn’t scored a goal all season long, produced two on free kick opportunities against the Lady Cougars. Although she hadn’t scored a goal all season long, her clutch effort wasn’t a surprise to Lady Pride head coach Megan Burg.
“I was so proud of her,” Burg said. “It was funny, because my assistant coach asked me during her (Moore’s) first free kick if she knows what to do with it. I responded to him ‘Oh, she knows what to do.’ As soon as she kicked it I could see the trajectory of it, and it just went right into the goal. I looked at my assistant coach and said ‘Told ya she knows what to do.’ For her to be able to step up like that her senior year in that game was the icing on the cake.”
In addition to Moore’s two goals, fellow senior Jocelyn Tallent-Burleson also added a score of her own in the victory. For Tallent-Burleson, ending the regular season with a goal to help win a league title was fitting for a player who scored more than her fair share this winter. The senior led the team with 25 goals on the season, and has been key in Bradshaw Christian’s success on the pitch.
“She’s the glue. She’s the backbone,” Burg said of Tallent-Burleson. “She keeps everybody focused. She is the coach on the field, and she is the player that everybody dreams to have on their team.”
The victory earned the Lady Pride not only a league title, but the number two seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. The team hosted Linden Tuesday, Feb. 18 in their opening round matchup and shut out Linden 6-0, setting up a semifinal matchup with third seed Amador. The winner of that game moved on and will play in Saturday’s D V Championship at Liberty Ranch High School at 6 p.m. Burg was not shy when expressing her expectations for her team this postseason.
“Take it home. Go all the way.”
If they keep doing what they have been up until this point, that’s a strong possibility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.