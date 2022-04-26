Blackhawks Soccer Club hosted the 4th Annual Super Cup 2022 on April 23 and 24. Tournament organizers say 348 games were played in just two days at Bartholomew Sports Park, Franklin High School, Oasis Park and at surrounding fields provided by the Elk Grove School District.
“Elk Grove (was) proud to host the Super Cup Tournament,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “Our city has more youth sports participants than anywhere in the region and our community shares their excitement for soccer.”
Teams are traveled from Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, the Central Valley, Northern California, and the Bay Area. Of the 210 teams which competed, twenty-five were from Elk Grove. An estimated 3,100 athletes, including their families, and 150 referees explored and experienced everything the community has to offer.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community such as Elk Grove, where people believe in 'For the Community, by the Community'”, Rich Moorhouse shared. “We cannot thank enough, all the support and help from Explore Elk Grove, CSD, EGUSD, the City of Elk Grove, and especially the Mayor. Without her support, we would not have been able to put on a great event like this. This event is a great way to show off our community and our great facilities.”
Over twenty-five local businesses are offered special deals and discounts that these visitors will have access to via the official local VIP Pass.
“There is no doubt, Super Cup 2022 will boost our local economy through direct spending at restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and hotels. Elk Grove is a sports minded city, sports travel and the economic impact is here to stay,” Aaryn Val, Executive Director of Explore Elk Grove, said last week.
