Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt made an appearance at Pins N Strikes in Elk Grove on Sept. 23 at the Strikes for Kids Sacramento Bowling Classic, giving a select number of kids and their families the chance to bowl and chat with the mixed martial artist, who holds an 11-2 record.
One hundred-twenty-five bowlers attended the fundraiser, including 50 children from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sacramento.
Strikes for Kids is a charity that organizes sporting events including softball and golf in addition to bowling and has partnered with over 125 professional athletes to hold events in which kids can mingle and play sports at each event, while giving them the inspiration and motivation to become future leaders. The events reward children for “hard work in the classroom, demonstrating great behavior, and excelling in sports,” according to Strikes for Kids’ website (www.sfksacramento.com).
Garbrandt, who is currently preparing for a 2020 return back to fighting after getting injured during training last month, hung out with families and posed for pictures at Pins N Strikes during the two hour event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.