With the start of the regular season a little over a month away, new Laguna Creek head football coach Ryan Nill is making sure the Cardinals are ready.
The Cardinals open their 2019 season against Valley on Aug. 23 at Cosumnes River College. To ensure Laguna Creek can improve on their 1-9 record from last season, Nill and his coaching staff have introduced new programs during the offseason.
“Our number one goal from the beginning was to try and get stronger,” Nill said.
“We wanted to establish a strengths foundation and get to the point where we need to be at going into the start of the season.”
After deciding to field an entirely new coaching staff, Nill knew he needed to surround himself around experienced assistant coaches who could help implement his schemes on both sides of the ball.
“Our strengths and conditions coach is a former assistant coach at the University of Kansas and he has a lot of great drills to increase the kids mobility,” Nill said.
“I am definitely leaning on a lot of people who know what they are doing and making sure that we are creating bigger faster stronger football players.”
In addition to improving the strength of the Cardinals team, Nill has focused on improving the team’s commitment and character.
“Ever since our first week in March we have focused on a different topic throughout the week and have different speakers come and talk to the kids after workouts,” Nill said.
“We are trying to teach the kids about how they can use football as a way to become better young men and better citizens in our community.”
Throughout the off-season, players like offensive and defensive lineman Paul Pohahau and running back and linebacker Tyrel Brown have received the messages Nill and his staff are attempting to instill into the team.
“Paul is a senior that has been on varsity since he was a sophomore and between him and Tyrel I sat them down and told them the success of this team will be lead by them and the rest of the senior class in buying into a new program and they completely bought in from the very beginning,” Nill said.
Brown led the Cardinals in rushing last year with 475 yards and five touchdowns while Pohahau had three sacks and 28 total tackles.
In addition to Brown and Pohahau, Laguna Creek will rely heavily on sophomore Oscar Rivas. Rivas will start at safety for Laguna Creek and was named one of the team captains because of his work ethic.
The last month of the off-season is going to be critical for this young team’s start of the season. Prior to opening against Valley, Laguna Creek will scrimmage Franklin High School and look to fine tune their new offense and defense under Nill.
“Everything is changed on both sides of the ball getting the guys to learn our terminology and different techniques is a challenge,” Nill said.
“The last month before the start of the season is going to fly by and I think the kids are now starting to realize that.”
As the season is on the horizon, Nill and Laguna Creek are excited to start.
“I’m excited and ready to go,” Nill said.
“I was the school’s first waterboy in 1994 and to come from that to where I am now is an honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.