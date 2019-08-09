For the second straight year, Sacramento will host the prestigious Street Soccer USA National Cup, a three-day mega-event that brings together the entire Street Soccer USA national network to fight poverty and homelessness. Presented by local sponsors U.C. Davis Health and Sacramento Republic F.C., the National Cup will host hundreds of participants including celebrities, government officials, corporate sponsors, youth, and local communities to play on specially-made pop-up soccer fields at the iconic Capitol Mall from Sept. 6-9.
The tournament is highlighted by the Social Change National Cup, where more than 300 homeless or formerly homeless soccer players from around the country will represent their city and compete for a chance to play for the United States at the 2020 Homeless World Cup in Tampere, Finland. In fact, the SSUSA National Cup is the only event that brings together the entire nationwide Street Soccer USA Homeless World Cup Program.
“The Street Soccer USA National Cup is the unique opportunity every year for all of the programs from across the country to come together, and we’re so excited to be back in Sacramento for this special event,” said Street Soccer USA Co-Founder Rob Cann. “We’re so grateful to the City of Sacramento, U.C. Davis Health, Sacramento Republic F.C. and our private sector partners who are helping to extend the benefits of team sports to all people, because the impact is real.”
The fields, located between 8th and 9th streets, will be bustling all weekend with teams of all ages and backgrounds playing in fast-paced street soccer matches in Youth, Corporate and Open Cup divisions. With apparel provided by national sponsor Uniqlo, equipment by Senda Athletics and Kwik Goal, and support from Help USA, and ESPN Corporate Citizenship, the National Cup is the ultimate display of teamwork and playing for bigger goals.
“We’re proud to be partners with Street Soccer USA and the Sac Republic FC in celebrating soccer, promoting healthy living and building a community that offers sports, recreation and health for everyone,” said David Lubarsky, CEO of U.C. Davis Health. “Exercise is a key part of remaining healthy throughout a long life.”
The National Cup Sacramento is the second stop in the 2019 Street Soccer USA Cup Series. On July 28, the Bay Area celebrated the Street Soccer USA Cup – SF, and the final two events are scheduled for Times Square in New York City (Sept. 14), and L.A Live in Los Angeles (November).
To learn more, sign up to play or volunteer, visit Street Soccer USA National Cup Sacramento.
