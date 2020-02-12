Junior Cierra Hall finished with a game-high 17 points to lead two other teammates in double figures and visiting UC Davis women’s basketball erased a one-point halftime deficit with a huge third quarter en route to a 72-61 victory over Cal State Fullerton on the road at Titan Gym on Thursday night.
The win improved UC Davis’ overall record to 12-9 and conference record to 7-1, winning its seventh straight game to remain atop the Big West Conference standings and extending its winning streak against the Titans to 11 straight.
Led by 15 points from both Raina Perez and Taylor Turney, Fullerton fell to 11-9 overall and 3-4 in league play.
Hall added seven rebounds to her game-high total, hitting 6-of-12 from the floor and a pair of three-pointers. Sophomore anthropology major Kayla Konrad tacked on 13 points and seven rebounds and senior communication major Katie Toole helped out with 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Guards Mackenzie Trpcic (six) and Campbell Gray (five) combined for 11 assists as UC Davis finished with 17 helpers for the game.
UC Davis grabbed 38 rebounds in Thursday’s game compared to Cal State-Fullerton’s 30, led by Hall’s seven boards. The Aggies also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 11 rebounds into 13 second chance points.
UC Davis kept it close in a fast-paced first quarter that didn’t see a stoppage in play for the better part of the period, but entered the second frame down 15-13.
UC Davis then cut the Titans lead to 27-26 before going on a 5-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Toole, who scored nine of her 12 in the quarter, to take a 31-27 lead. The Titans then came roaring back to take a 34-33 lead heading into halftime.
After intermission, UC Davis rallied to tie it up at 39-39 before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Konrad, to grab a 46-39 lead with 5:56 to go in the third. The Aggies held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 53-46 edge. UC Davis knocked down four three-pointers in the quarter to score 12 of its 20 total points.
UC Davis kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by sophomore environmental science and management major Sage Stobbart’s layup, to grow the lead to 58-48 with 6:18 to go in the contest. The Aggies kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 72-61 win. UC Davis got a boost from its bench in the period, with non-starters scoring nine of its 19 total points.
The Aggies close out their Orange County trip on Saturday (Feb. 8) at 2 p.m., taking on UC Irvine at the Bren Events Center.
– Jason Spencer
