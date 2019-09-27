The Stockton Heat opens its 2019 training camp today at Stockton Arena. The Heat open camp with two goaltenders, four defensemen and 10 forwards. Stockton’s roster will grow in the coming week as the Calgary Flames will continue to trim their NHL training camp roster.
Players for opening week included Nick Schneider and Hayden Hawkey (goalies), Zach Osburn, Neal Goff, Justin Woods and Terrance Amorosa (defensemen), Mason Morelli, Michael Parks, Jeremy McKenna, Mitch Hults, Alex Galant, John McCarron, Adam Tambellini, Matthew Gaudreau, Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Jack Walker (forwards).
Second year head coach, Cail MacLean will lead onice sessions at Stockton Arena this week ahead of a pair of preseason games against the Bakersfield Condors. The Heat will visit Bakersfield on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Stockton will host the Condors at 5:00 p.m. Preseason tickets are on sale at the Stockton Arena Box Office.
The Heat will play in a game against Bakersfield today at 5 p.m.
