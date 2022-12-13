A true mark of any sports fan is all the memorabilia they own. Some get into collecting it and discover there’s quite a market for just about anything with a sports team logo on it.
Tony Micallef has spent almost his entire adult life in the sports memorabilia business, starting back in the 1980s when he was selling it at the age of 14.
“I was working for the Giants, the A’s, the 49ers, the Raiders” he recalled. “I was hustling soda, popcorn, that stuff downstairs and then moved upstairs to souvenirs and even had my own store in the stadium until ’97 and then started this business.”
Micallef collected quite a stash of souvenirs and memorabilia and opened retail stores around the Bay Area selling some of the same collectables he was merchandising in the stadiums.
Eventually, he closed those down, moved to Elk Grove and now has all his goods packed neatly in his store in Old Town, “Tony’s Sports Novelties.”
“I had four 40-foot containers full, a lot of merchandise,” he claimed when he first opened the store.
Micallef has sold much of that but still has a great stock of sports collectables in his store. Some of it dates back 20-30 years, still in its box or original packaging. Bobbleheads, figurines, clothing, photos, pictures, all embossed with a team logo.
“Most of my stuff is vintage,” he explained. “It’s crazy what some people will pay for it, but I sell it just to get rid of it.”
He’s got a corner of the store with new ball caps – college and pro – that he’s selling for only $10. He’s promising any reader of the Citizen if they buy 10 hats, he’ll give two additional free.
For stocking stuffers, there are sports pins in a couple display cases.
“They are so popular now, I have people come in here and buy handfuls,” Micallef said.
Name the team and Tony’s probably got something with their logo on it. He’s got plenty of items with the Sacramento Kings’ logo on it along with a room in the back full of NASCAR souvenirs. Unfortunately, no Kyle Larson memorabilia, but plenty of NASCAR greats such as Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Micallef will also help anyone who has sports collectables at home who want to determine its value.
