A plethora of Elk Grove area teams can be seen in this weekend’s Sac-Joaquin Section Masters wrestling tournament, which begins today in Stockton, and fans have the opportunity to check out multiple divisional champions as well.
Elk Grove’s Kevin Lopez (106), Franklin Hassan Khan (160), Ledger Petracek of Elk Grove (170), Elk Grove’s Peter Ming (220) and the Thundering Jacob Hudson (285) all won SJS Division I Championships Feb. 15 at Del Oro High School.
Also competing for Elk Grove at Masters is Vicente Arroyo (113), Jacob Vetterli (120), Wyatt Coffing (126), Manton Berner (132), Hezikiah Endsley (145) and Nolan Frank (195). In the girls’ portion of the Masters tournament, Loretta Lopez (106), Sarah Null (111), Lia Poteras (137), Bianca Pesole (160) and Annika Miles (235) will be competing.
Cosumnes Oaks advanced five wrestlers to Masters, including Brian Nu (138), Ivan Ruvalcaba (152), Isaac Castro (182), Jackson Rush (220) and Mishan Castellanos (285).
The Wildcats’ Jackson Calvert (106), Ahmaad Lewis (113), Elias Garcia (120), Vincent Bocaletti (132), Ammar Khan (138), Desmyn Williams (145), Noah Ruiz (152), Xavier Camarena (170), Sam Bal (182), Tyler Keinath (285) qualified for Masters and Kaely Eva will represent the Wildcats in the women’s Masters competition.
For Laguna Creek, Eisa Teixeira will compete at 126, and in the women’s Masters meet, Isabelle Camarillo (101) and Kateryna Yanovska (106) will represent the Cardinals.
Monterey Trail will be represented by Abdulsabur Abdulshukur (126), Joe Lopez (132), Kent Huynh (138), Daniel Ramirez (182) and Andreas Argumedo (285). In the women’s meet, Emily Tran (131) and Elizabeth Reynaga (160) will compete.
Pleasant Grove’s Marcus Beretta (138), Marcus Curry (160), Mason Winger (182), Mason Zayas (195) and Lincoln Banez (285) qualified.
Representing Sheldon are Shawn Ketsavong (106), George Cuadra (113), Jacob Yang (126), Dylan Vang (132), Vaying Xiong (145) and Patrick Hernandez (195).
Sheldon’s girls wrestling competitors include Simone Infante (101), Laura Phun (106), and Yingyu Guan (121).
The Masters tournament will take place at Stockton Arena starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 21 and will wrap up Feb. 22 starting at 9 a.m.
