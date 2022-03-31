Delta League
Franklin 4, Elk Grove 3
Congrats to Baseball on their sweep of Elk Grove today! Varsity won 4-3 behind a complete game 4 hitter from sophomore Nic Abraham. Nolan Stevens hit a 2 run home run and Noah Meaux had 2 RBI.— Franklin Wildcat Athletics (@FHSAthletics2) April 1, 2022
Notes: Noah Meaux was struck by a pitch by Herd reliever Russ Pettis in the 7th inning with the bases loaded for the game difference, as Franklin won for the second time this week against Elk Grove (9-4). On Tuesday, the Wildcats won, 10-0.
Franklin (11-3) got Elk Grove starter Kade Brown to throw lots of pitches early on, though Brown did pitch six innings, allowing five hits, walked two and struck out five. Meanwhile, Wildcats' Nic Abraham went the distance allowing four hits and striking out two.
The big hit was Nolan Stevens' two-run shot in the fifth inning.
"I got under a ball and it got out," Stevens said. "I wasn't thinking home run. This was a team win, and we made some good plays defensively."
Head coach Bryan Kilby says that combined with his complete-game two-hitter he threw in the series opener Tuesday shows Stevens' importance to this year's Franklin squad.
"(Tuesday's shutout) is the way he's been pitching all year," Kilby said. "He one-hit Jesuit to open up league, then he one-hit Davis in week two and then he two-hit Elk Grove. If there is a better player in the league, show me who he is."
Meanwhile, the Wildcats got six hits of their own on the day.
The third and final game in the series is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Franklin.
Jesuit 18, Cosumnes Oaks 0
Notes: The Marauders scored early and often in this game with five runs in the first and third innings, once in the second, three in the fourth and four in the fifth. Jesuit had 17 hits as it raised its record to 6-2 in Delta play and pulled into a first place tie with Franklin and Elk Grove. Marauder pitching held the Wolfpack (1-10) to only two hits.
Pleasant Grove 6, Sheldon
Notes: The Eagles (4-9) squeaked out a win on Mason Ali's walk-off sacrifice fly. Sheldon scored three in the sixth inning to grab a 5-2 lead before Pleasant Grove's four-run seventh to win it.
Non-League
Rio Americano 14, Bradshaw 2
Notes: The Raiders amassed 12 hits while holding the Pride (6-3) to just two hits.
Softball
Delta League
Sheldon 6, Pleasant Grove 0
Notes: The Huskies (6-3) won its second straight Delta League game as Breanna Romero tossed a four-hitter, striking out eight and walking one. There were two Sheldon home runs, one by D'Auna Johnson in the third inning and one by Dakota Kennedy, also in the third.
Franklin vs. Cosumnes Oaks, no score reported
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 4, Monterey Trail 0
Notes: The Cardinals are now 2-0 in the Metro Conference thanks to Sarah Hanf's four-hitter. She struck out 11 batters.
Sierra Valley Conference
Union Mine 6, Bradshaw Chr. 1
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Burbank vs. Laguna Creek, ppd.
McClatchy vs. Monterey Trail, ppd.
Sierra Valley Conference
El Dorado 3, Bradshaw Chr. 1
Track and Field
Delta League Center Match #1 Results
