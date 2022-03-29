Delta League Softball:
Sheldon 12, Davis 1
Notes: Huskies did all the damage in the first three innings while pummeling Blue Devil pitching for 15 hits. Reina Zermeno and Jazzie Fines were each 3-for-3. Dakota Kennedy was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Sakora Harvel had a bases-loaded triple in the Delta League opener for both clubs.
Elk Grove 7, Franklin 4
Notes: Herd had to come from behind to take its Delta League opener over the Wildcats. Trailing 4-3 in the fifth, Brooke Hanson emptied the bases with a double. In total, Hanson drove in five runs for Elk Grove. Though Aissa Silva allowed four runs on four hits, she struck out 20 batters. Elk Grove is now 11-0 overall.
College Softball:
Cosumnes River 8, American River 0
Notes: Another shutout for Ashlee Toy, who allowed three hits and struck out nine. Nicole Saravia, Daielle Pfennig & Gabriella Lipskey had multiple hits today. The Hawks are now 17-8
Delta League Baseball:
Franklin 10, Elk Grove 0
Notes: The Wildcats' ace Nolan Stevens allowed only two hits through six innings. Franklin scored four times in the fifth inning on singles by Dom Giusti and Jordy Lopez, a sacrifice fly by Derek Pham and a double by Nic Abraham. In total, the Wildcats had 12 hits on the day, to hand the Herd their first loss in the Delta League.
Sheldon 8, Pleasant Grove 4
Notes: The Huskies scored four times in the third and the fourth innings with RBIs by Avalos, Whiteside and Okinc.
Jesuit 8, Cosumnes Oaks 1
Notes: Tyler Vargas had 13 strikeouts in the Marauder win. Jesuit had five runs in the fifth inning.
Boys Golf
Delta League Center Match #1 - Ancil Hoffman G.C.
Team Scores:
Davis 365
Jesuit 379
Pl. Grove 419
Franklin 433
Sheldon 478
Cos. Oaks 499
Top Individuals:
Ryan Firpo (D) 67
Logan Green (D) 69
Brady Siravo (J) 72
Andre Zang (D) 73
Mason Benbrook (J) 74
Blake Zimmel (D) 74
Zach Mate (CO) 74
Casey Kosney (SH) 75
Jayden Lizama (F) 78
