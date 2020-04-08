Senior guard Stefan Gonzalez will end his career at UC Davis as the NCAA’s three-point champion for the 2019-20 season. Gonzalez is the second UC Davis student-athlete to accomplish this feat, and joins a list that includes Corey Hawkins — the program’s inaugural three-point title-winner when he was recognized by the NCAA following the 2014-15 season.
No UC Davis two-year letterwinner hit more threes in his career than Gonzalez and his 125 since men’s basketball joined the Big West Conference in 2007.
Since the start of his senior year, Gonzalez was one of the NCAA’s top shooters from three, on a weekly basis, until his performance in a Big West road game at Hawai’i pushed him to the No. 1 position for the rest of the season.
In that Jan. 25 matchup in Honolulu, the senior guard connected on 7 of 10 shots from three, nearly matched the total number of threes recorded by UH that evening (10), and finished with a season-high 21 points.
That was the start of a seven-game stretch that saw the fifth-year senior shoot 59 percent from behind the arc and connect on 23 of 36 field goal attempts from three.
Starting with that game against the Rainbow Warriors, throughout the final 11 games of the season, Gonzalez recorded 30 percent of the Aggies’ baskets from distance.
Gonzalez’ three-point shooting clip is second only to Hawkins’ .488 figure in the program’s single-season records book.
-Eric Bankston
