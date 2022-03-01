First let's start this Tuesday evening with a rundown of the games involving local basketball team tonight in the opening round of the CIF State Basketball Championships:
Division I – Girls
#8 Laguna Creek 62, #9 St. Francis (MV) 60 (Cardinals will travel to #1 Salesian Thursday at 6 p.m.)
Division II – Boys
#1 Elk Grove 57, #16 Clovis East 50 (Herd will host #8 San Ramon Valley Thursday at 6 p.m.)
Division V – Boys
#10 Bradshaw Chr. 48, #7 Durham 44 (at #2 Head Royce Thursday)
Wednesday:
Open Division-Boys
#7 Sheldon vs. #2 Clovis West
Now, quickly to high school boys golf:
Big thanks to Cosumnes Oaks' coach Patrick Roth and Sheldon's coach Kelli Kosney who sent in all the info on what is officially for EGUSD golf teams the Loren Roberts Tournament, held this Monday at WildHawk Golf Club.
Zach Mate (COHS) won the individual portion of the tournament by shooting a 3-under-69. This was a Wolfpack school record for a tournament score. The previous CO tournament record also belonged to Zach when he shot a 71 in 2019 during Divisional's at Timber Creek. He has accepted a scholarship to play golf for Sacramento State in the fall. Chris Lizana from Franklin took second by shooting a 1-under-71.
Pleasant Grove won the team side of the tournament with a team score of 400, Franklin took second at 421 and Sheldon third with a team score of 437.
Other individual scores worth noting: Gulbe (LC) 74, Nathoo (PG) 75, Ton (EG) 76, Johnson (EG) 79, Kosney (SH) 79, Nguyen (SH) 79, Brar (CO) 79, Newby (PG) 80, De La Cruz (PG) 81, Singh (PG) 82
Softball notes ...
Cosumnes River College is on a roll right now, especially behind pitcher Ashley Toy. The lefty tossed a two hitter today in a 8-0 win over Santa Rose JUCO. Combined with a doubleheader sweep of American River College Saturday, the Hawks have now pitched three consecutive shutouts. Four players are batting over .400 led by Mary Baccay with a .517 average.
CRC is now 9-6 on the season and will host Modesto JUCO Saturday in a twinbill that starts at noon.
In the high school ranks, Huskies softball came from behind Tuesday, scoring 5 runs with two outs in the top of the 7th inning to beat Rocklin, 5-1. Sheldon's Coco Harvell had the tying RBI and Jazzy Fines doubled in two runs to take the lead. Pitching: Ojo, W, 6K; Hitting: Zermeno 2x3, 2B; Ojo 2x4, Harvell 2x3
Monterey Trail traveled to Rosemont Friday and pulled off the 12-11 victory. Seniors Analina Barajas (3-4) and Sydney Carter, sophomore Faith George and freshman Dakota Bumbaca all racked up multiple hits. Marissa Montano got the win after pitching all seven innings in her season opener. (thanks to David Coronado)
Baseball
Monterey Trail defefated Natomas, 12-0 Monday, for their second win of the season. Frank Vazquez earned the win with three shutout innings. The Mustangs were lead at the plate by Frank Arcuri with two doubles and a triple and Vince Arcuri with two doubles. (thanks to Rick Arcuri)
Tuesday, Franklin defeated Rocklin, 10-5. Nolan Stevens drove in four runs. Hasani Johnson had a pair of hits including a triple.
Sheldon dropped a 10-4 decision to Vista del Lago. On Friday, the Huskies opened the season with an 11-0 shutout of Liberty Ranch. Sheldon is coached by former Elk Grove player Tommy George.
And, despite the sad news today about the first two Major League Baseball series of the 2022 season being cancelled due to stalled labor negotiations, the Sacramento River Cats are planning a full season. Remember, this lockout by MLB owners only effect those players on the 40-man roster and free agents. Thus, minor leaguers will be playing.
This means their annual Preseason Party will be on Sunday, March 6. It is free to all attendees, is open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with early entry for season ticket members starting at 12:00 p.m. The event, which opens the Tri Counties Bank ticket office, offers the public their first chance to purchase single game tickets, select from a variety of great membership seat locations, and pick up tickets for the ninth annual Fourth on the Field celebration.
Fans attending the Preseason Party receive free hot dogs, soda, and Round Table Pizza samples, a ballpark and clubhouse tour, a self-guided scavenger hunt, kid-friendly games and activities, and a first-look at the brand-new merchandise available at the On Deck Shop. Attendees can also participate in batting practice on the field with a $20 donation to the River Cats Foundation at the event.
The River Cats will play 75 regular season games at Sutter Health Park in 2022, starting with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 5 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate). The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com.
