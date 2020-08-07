Participation in high school athletics continued to increase in California last season and is at an all-time high for the eighth consecutive year according to the 2019-20 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sports Participation Survey. Up by 0.16% since the previous 2018-19 survey, 815,313 student-athletes are competing in education-based athletic programs in California.
“We are encouraged to see steady growth in education-based athletics,” states CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti. “The CIF looks forward to continuing this trend and will remain focused on its goals of expanding participation opportunities for girls as well as providing additional opportunities for all students at our member schools.”
Along with the overall participation increase in education-based athletics, there were a few sports that saw noticeable increases across both genders. Of the top 10 sports, volleyball saw the largest percentage increase, a combined 2.68% or 1,830 more participants, followed by track and field with a 2.03% or 2,050 more participants, and swimming and diving with a 1.07% increase or 552 more participants.
Football (11-player) continues to lead the top 10 boys’ sports with 89,756 participants which decreased by 1.69% or 1,549 participants. Track and field (57,302) is the second most popular sport, which increased by 3.55%, followed by soccer (55,036), basketball (47,675), and baseball (45,132) which increased by 1.77%. Additionally, boys’ volleyball participation increased by 5.99%, as well as boys’ lacrosse, which increased by 4.71%.
For girls, soccer captured the top spot for the fifth consecutive year with 48,647 participants. Volleyball came in second (46,495), which increased participation by 1.08%, followed by track and field with 45,318 participants. Basketball (34,368) and softball (32,502) rounded out the top five girls’ sports. Girls’ lacrosse saw a notable 9.11% increase (10,737), taking over the 10th most popular sport for girls, while girls’ wrestling continues to grow with 6,446 participants for a 7.18% increase.
Softball showed an increase in 269 participants, girls’ wrestling increased by 432 participants and girls’ volleyball increased by 498 participants.
For boys, basketball numbers decreased by 436. Golf also saw a decrease of 444 athletes last season. Boys’ swimming increased by 392 athletes, baseball grew by 785 athletes, and track and field grew with an increase of 1,967 athletes.
The CIF’s 1,606-member schools were asked to participate in the survey as part of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) nationwide survey that measures the number of students competing in sports in the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.