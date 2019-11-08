In maybe its hardest fought game against first seed St. Francis in three meetings this season, the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack girls volleyball team scored 30 points in the fourth set of the team’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal match but lost 3-1.
The Wolfpack, seeded fifth, lost 15-25, 13-25, 25-20, 30-32 to St. Francis, who will play for the D I Championship against third seed Oak Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 9.
The Wolfpack went 10-2 in the Delta League and are 29-9 overall.
On Oct. 17, Cosumnes Oaks lost 15-25, 11-25, 13-25 against the Troubadours, and on Sept. 24, they lost 23-25, 13-25, 24-26 in the team’s first meeting of the year.
The Wolfpack will next await the announcement of qualifying teams to the CIF State Volleyball Championships. The CIF Seeding Committee will meet Nov. 10 to figure out divisional placement of section teams. Twenty-one teams from the SJS will make the state tournament, which begins on the regional level Nov. 12.
