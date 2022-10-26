The 2022 General Election ballot showed up in the mailbox almost two weeks ago. A few people have already marked their ballots and mailed it back in.
Californians have the opportunity to decide if gambling on the outcome of sporting events will be legal or not. And we have two propositions that if either one passes, it will become a part of the wagering landscape. About 30 states have already legalized it in one form or another after a 2018 Supreme Court decision opened the door.
The two on the General Election ballot are Propositions 26 and 27.
Prop 26 “The In-Person Tribal Sports Wagering Act” would authorize highly-regulated, in-person sports wagering at tribal casinos and at the four licensed horse racing tracks in California. Additionally, it would allow the state’s tribal casinos to add craps and roulette to its gaming. They promise millions of dollars of this new revenue would be funneled into the State’s coffers, as well as a Revenue Sharing Trust Fund for those tribes not involved in gaming.
Prop 27 is called “The California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act.” On its website, yestoprop27.com, the backers claim the passage of this measure would, “generate hundreds millions of dollars annually for solutions to homelessness, mental health and addiction by taxing and regulating online sports betting…”
This would open the door to California residents to legally bet on sporting events via mobile apps such as Fan Duel and Draft Kings. Off limits would be wagering on youth sports.
The backers of this initiative claim the state would see up to $500 million annually in tax revenue and create an “Online Sports Betting Trust Fund” which would pay for a new state agency charged with regulating the sports betting industry along with financing homelessness programs and Native American tribes not participating in gaming.
Quite a few individuals and organizations have spoken out against one or both of these ballot initiatives. One of these organizations is California Citizens Against Gambling Expansion. Its director, Rev. Paul Demant from Humboldt County, says the harm gambling does is well documented and easily seen.
“Google effects of gambling and you’ll see all the statistics,” Demant said. “Gambling is a major health issue which seriously impacts our public health.”
His organization has been vocal in speaking out against both Prop 26 and Prop 27.
“The five wealthiest Southern California tribal casinos and their shadow partners, who we don’t know who they are, who are behind Prop 26,, have become some of the most powerful special interests in the state,” he said. “The tribes already put too much money in politics.”
Demant says his group’s efforts these past few months hasn’t been about whether or not the tribes of California should be allowed to run casinos.
“It’s already the law of the land,” he said. “In March of 2000 Proposition 1A was passed by the people. The tribes have this right. This is about greed. They want more. Over 22 years that the tribes have had casinos in California, they have made billions of dollars for themselves and their shadow partners. We do not know the exact amount, nor we know who their casino shadow partners are. They are not required to report this.”
Kathy Fairchild, a spokeswoman with “Yes on 26, No on 27” says Demant and his organization are “an outlier to where people stand on this issue.”
“California voters believe tribes have been responsible stewards of casino gambling,” she said. Fairchild cited several economic statistics that show how Native American-run casinos have contributed to the state’s economy.
“They’ve contributed 12 billion dollars in income to its 150,000 employees annually,” she said. “Voters know they contribute to the economy of their local communities as well.
Fairchild cited as an example the contributions to the city of Esparto, just a few miles away from Cache Creek Casino in Yolo County. The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, who own and operate Cache Creek, have built a large community park in Esparto, purchased a fire truck for the city and constructed a Tribal Center in the town.
However, Demant and Fairchild both say their groups have real concerns with Proposition 27.
“Anyone with a credit card, or their parents’ credit card, will be able on any of their devices to gamble sports,” Demant said. “Financial catastrophe is only a few clicks away. This deceptive measure would authorize a massive expansion of online sports gambling as a ‘solution’ for homelessness.”
Fairchild mentioned the ease of which underaged youth could obtain an online gambling account.
“There’s no fool-proof way to ensure kids aren’t gambling online,” she said. In material provided to the Citizen, her organization claims, “Every laptop, cell phone, table and gaming console will become a gambling device under Prop 27.”
Both Fairchild and Demant also claim 90 percent of the revenue from this form of sports gaming would leave California if voters approve this measure.
“Corporations such as BetMGM located in New Jersey, FanDuel located in New York and DraftKings, located in Massachusetts, are all major backers of Proposition 27,” Demant said. “Their claims of helping Californians are self-serving, and misleading, at best.”
Fairchild says Prop 27 contains hidden loopholes allowing the corporate operators to deduct their $100 million licensing fee and other things, “leaving little left over.”
I tried to reach out to “Yes To Prop 27” for comment on this column, but they have not replied as of press time.
Recent polling around the state show both propositions are in trouble. The Public Policy Institute of California’s Sept. 27 poll showed 53 percent opposed Prop 27, 27 percent supported it and 20 percent was undecided. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released at the same time showed 42 percent opposed Prop 26, while 31 percent supported the measure and 27 percent were undecided.
There have been major dollars contributed to the campaigns on both sides of these initiatives. According to statistics gathered by Ballotpedia, a little more than $383 million dollars has been donated to both sides to the battle over Prop 27, $214 million to oppose the issue. The monies collected to pass or reject Proposition 26 total $166.5 million.
