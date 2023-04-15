Perhaps one of the fastest growing sports in America is pickleball. To quickly describe it, it’s kind of like playing tennis on a ping pong table. It’s a game using a hard paddle, a little bit larger than a ping pong paddle, somewhat smaller than a racquet used in racquetball. But instead of a ripple surface like the ping pong paddle, it’s smooth.
The ball is basically a wiffle ball, perhaps a hair larger than a baseball.
The pickleball court looks like a tennis court, but much smaller. It’s best when you play doubles, but it can be a singles game, as well.
Like tennis, you serve cross court, but the server first bounces the ball and hits it across the net and the first bounce has to land in the opposite court diagonally. The return must be allowed to land anywhere in the server’s court and then from that point on the ball can be returned either by a volley (hitting it before it bounces) or it can bounce in your court, but only once, just like tennis and ping pong.
Games are generally to 11 points and you’ve got to win by two. You can only score points if you or your partner are serving.
Plus the seven feet on either side of the net is known as the Non-Volley Zone (NVZ) or the “Kitchen.” Volleying is not permitted in this zone and players must stay out of “the kitchen” during play.
People of all ages play this sport. In fact, in the past five years several professional pickleball leagues have started with renowned sports stars as owners, such as LeBron James, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.
Major League Pickleball has 16 teams, six events and a little more than $2 million in prize money.
A popular restaurant chain in middle America features pickleball, “Chicken ‘N Pickle.” Customers can enjoy a chef-driven dinner and beverage and then proceed into an enclosed courtyard, generally outdoors, to play other patrons in a game of pickleball.
On a warm evening in Elk Grove one of the most popular parks is Oasis Community on Whitelock Road. That’s because that is where Cosumnes Community Services District has installed pickleball courts. People generally are waiting their turn for a pick-up game throughout the evening under the lights.
Phil Lewis, administrator of parks and recreation for Cosumnes CSD, says he is fully aware of the growing popularity of the sport and plans are to provide more pickleball courts in Elk Grove.
“We also have four or five other parks which have overlays on the tennis courts for pickleball,” Lewis said. “We’re currently have out on bid our new ‘CORE Recreation Center’ which is set to break ground next month and should open by the end of 2024, which will have two gymnasiums and will have pickleball lines striped. Then we can do pickleball programming there.”
Lewis says at this time there isn’t an organized league through his organization but is looking to perhaps form one after CORE is open at Morse Park.
Cosumnes River College recently resurfaced its tennis courts on the north side of campus and created eight pickleball courts in a part of that facility. On April 15, the athletic department hosted a 24-team pickleball tournament, “Spike ALS,” with the proceeds going to ALS research. The event organizer was Kari Post-Nahlen, CRC’s womens’ volleyball coach.
“There’s all levels here and it’s been fun to see all the competition, all here to support a cause like ALS,” Post-Nahlen said. “This year for this event we’re going to have big paddles engraved with the winners of each category so they can show off their names every year.”
She said the popularity of the sport has caused the college to begin offering pickleball classes as a part of its recreation curriculum, beginning with three classes in the spring of 2024.
Post-Nahlen was one of several CRC staff members that encouraged the Los Rios Community College District to install these new courts.
“With the popularity of the sport in the community, we wanted to bring it to our community,” she said. “It’s so important to our society that everyone is active and this sport really helps you be active. I brought my volleyball team out recently for some team bonding and the girls weren’t sure they would like it, but then they all said after they played they really liked it and it was fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.