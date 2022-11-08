Online sports betting apps FanDuel and DraftKings thought California votes would like the idea of how their taxable profits could be used for fighting the homeless crisis in California if the state's Proposition 27 was approved.
They put more than a reported $150 million trying to get voters to approve the idea. But all that looks to be heading toward defeat as Tuesday’s election results begin to be counted. As of 11 p.m. the Secretary of State’s office had 45 percent of the ballots counted, but 84 percent of those voters had said “No” to the initiative.
California looks to remain a sports wagering no-man’s land despite the windfall of tax revenue being collected in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado and elsewhere.
“California voters support California Indian tribes,” Kathy Fairchild, spokeswoman for the “Yes on 26, No on 27” campaign, told the Citizen Tuesday when asked why Proposition 27 was looking like it would fail. “They are clear that Prop 27 will hurt California’s Indian tribes and harm them on their path to self-sufficiency. They don’t want it, they don’t need it and that’s one of the main reasons they don’t want Prop 27.”
Meanwhile some late October polling and some of the early returns released by the California Secretary of State Tuesday indicate that Proposition 26, which would legalize sports gambling at the State’s tribal casinos and its four horse racing facilities may also not pass. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday with about 45 percent of the ballots counted, that initiative was heading towards defeat with 70.4 percent of the voters saying “No.”
California’s coalition of more than 30 Native American tribes were backing Prop 26. The tribal casinos shared concerns of underage betting, financial ruin, and the addictive nature of online betting in television advertisements.
The combined $310 million of campaign money spent on ads for and against Prop 27, according to Politico, far exceed the most amount of money spent for a single proposition — $224 million for Proposition 22, which supported ride share and delivery drivers.
“Voters don’t support online gambling,” Fairchild added. “We’ve known that for months from our internal polling. They are all concerned about the kids getting online, about the addictive nature, all this made them very nervous about Proposition 27.”
Their polls indicate most people, about 60 percent, do not like the idea of allowing gaming companies to offer online and mobile sports wagering via smartphone apps, tablets and computers. Just 29 percent supports the idea and 11 percent are undecided.
Fairchild added that Prop 26 was supposed to be on the 2020 General Election ballot, but the pandemic stopped the collection of signatures necessary to bring it before voters at that time. They did get enough signatures eventually to place the issue on this year’s ballot, but in August, 2021, she said, the online corporate interests sunk $100 million into a committee to get Prop 27 on the ballot in 2022. Thus, their group’s priority was to defeat Prop 27.
“Once Proposition 27 was on the ballot, filed with the Attorney General to begin obtaining signatures, our focus shifted from 26 to 27,” she admitted. “During the traditional campaign we didn’t spend any money on 26, because our sole focus was to defeat 27.”
California's tribal casinos generate an estimated $8.41 billion in annual gaming revenue, according to the most recent numbers reported by the American Gaming Association.
Tribes have used their profits to build homes, schools, and public-safety facilities with their gambling revenue to improve citizens lives and create 150,000 jobs annually, stimulating $26 billion in economic activity in the state, Fairbanks said.
But will there ever be some form of legalized sports gambling in California? Fairchild thinks it may happen one day but it will take a while until there is something all Native American tribes will accept.
“Californians want tribes in the drivers’ seat,” Fairchild said. “They trust tribes and they trust they’ll do a good job and they’ll trust they’ll share the revenue and help other tribes.”
But for now, online betting enthusiasts admit defeat.
A proposed ballot measure similar to Prop 26 which the Wilton Rancheria tribe locally helped to write hasn’t collected enough signatures. So, according to Fairchild, the efforts to legalize sports wagering is back to the starting line.
