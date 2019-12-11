The 36th Annual Optimist High School Girls’ Volleyball All Star games were held on December 8, 2019 at Capital Christian High School. The Small Schools match was won by the North Team. The scores were 25 (North) – 22 (South), 25 (South) – 22 (North), 25 (North) - 22 (South), and 26 (North) – 24 (South). All of these sets were so exciting that they brought the fans to their feet and yelling for more. The Outstanding Player for the North was Faith Menary from Nevada Union High School and for the South Team was Shelby Mahaffey from El Dorado High School. The Large Schools match was won by the South Team 25 (South) – 18 (North), 25 (North) – 19 (South), 25 (South) – 17 (North) and 25 (South) – 13 (North), to a captivated crowd. The Outstanding Player for the South Team was Alexa Edwards from St. Francis High School and for the North Team was Gianna Nielsen from Woodcreek High School.
During the intermission, Alynn Wright from St. Francis High School was inducted into the Optimist Hall of Fame for her tremendous dedication and commitment to make young women “become a better athlete and a better person”.
