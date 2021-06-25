The 24th annual Optimist High School Boys’ Volleyball All Star games were held on June 18 at Jesuit High School.
The Small Schools South team won the match after playing five sets; 25-27; 26-24; 25-20; 20-25; 15-13.
The North Team Outstanding Player was Colin Robles from Placer High School. The South Team Outstanding Player was Braden Van Groningen from Ripon Christian High School.
The large schools south team won the second match after playing four sets, 20-25; 25-16; 25-22; and 25-21.
The North Team Outstanding Player was Grayson Kling from Granite Bay High School. The South Outstanding Player was Taylor Marks from Jesuit High School.
During the awards ceremony after the first match, the late Jamie Mathias, Del Oro High School Boys’ Volleyball coach, was inducted into the Optimist Hall of Fame for his dedication and contribution to his beloved sport of volleyball.
The Small Schools South Team was coached by Kevin Tameling from Ripon Christian High School, and assisted by Chelsea Herrera from East Union High School and Gary Garot from Rio Americano High School. The small schools north team was coached by Cinnamon DaSilva from Placer High School, and assisted by Mike Yate from Ponderosa High School and James Fanshier from Vista del Lago High School.
The large schools north team was coached by Brian Jew from Woodcreek High School, and assisted by Amy Stockett from Bella Vista High School. The large schools south team was coached by Dave Amituanai from Laguna Creek High School, and assisted by Sara Marks from Jesuit High School and Robert Rafaelli from Folsom High School.
