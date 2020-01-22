The Optimist All-Star Game for football was played on Jan. 18 at Sacramento State and after a touchdown by the North team cut the South’s lead to 15-13 with 5:47 left in the third quarter, the South scored on an interception and later pulled away on a field goal in the fourth quarter to win 25-13. The South scored twice in the first quarter, with Carter Harris of Elk Grove High School scoring with 9:14 left to give the South the 12-7 lead heading into the second quarter. The South then kicked a field goal with 1:59 left in the half for a 15-7 lead before the North scored its second and final touchdown in the third quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.