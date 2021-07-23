NHRA drag racing at Sonoma Raceway offers fans unparalleled access to the sport’s biggest and fastest stars during this weekend’s NHRA Sonoma Nationals Camping World Drag Racing Series event, July 23-25.
As a welcome back gesture to the fans in 2021, Sonoma Raceway will provide a full weekend of complimentary access to Thunder Alley in front of the main grandstand as well as a Sunday morning pre-race track walk on the drag strip.
Friday will feature an exhibition of Sonoma Raceway’s Top the Cops program, where Bay Area Law Enforcement officials drag race area high school students in their squad cars, followed by a Sonoma-special Cacklefest. For the sixth year, a collection of nostalgia dragsters will light up the sky and fire up their engines in front of the Main Grandstand prior to Nitro qualifying under the lights.
These elements and many more round out a jam-packed weekend of drag racing at the NHRA Sonoma Nationals. This marks the Camping World Drag Racing Series’ only stop in Northern California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.