Elk Grove Unified has always had and always will have fine high school and youth football players. But, someone needs to tell me why so many players and their parents think they have to play at one of the Sierra Foothill League schools – or at one of our private schools - in order to make it to the big time?
Before I get to this topic, a big first in Elk Grove-area sports happened Sunday night; former Thundering Herd quarterback Ryan Dinwiddie became the first local to coach a professional football team to a championship. In his third season in Toronto, Dinwiddie led the Canadian Football League Argonauts to a Grey Cup Championship Sunday with a 24-23 win over two-time defending champ Winnipeg.
Dinwiddie graduated from Elk Grove in 1999 and had a nice college career at Boise State. He found a place in Canada quarterbacking at both Winnipeg and Saskatchewan. He retired in 2012 and was hired on with Dan Hawkins’ staff in Montreal. Hawkins is the current football coach at UC-Davis and was Dinwiddie’s coach at Boise.
In 2015 Dinwiddie went to Calgary to become the Stampeders’ quarterback coach then was hired in 2019 as Toronto’s head coach.
A big congratulations to the entire Dinwiddie family, many of whom still live here in Elk Grove.
The success of the SFL
KFBK talk show host Tom Sullivan when questioning something that doesn’t appear true often uses the quip, “my ole’ Stink-A-Meter is going off.”
My Stink-A-Meter has been going off all fall when watching and reading about most football programs in the Sierra Foothill League and at most of our private high schools. The aroma this year has been stronger than I recall, almost ever.
I knew something was unbalanced in Week Zero this football season when three local teams – Elk Grove, Monterey Trail and Cosumnes Oaks – were on the losing end of one-sided games with teams from the SFL.
The Herd and the Mustangs each went on to win their respective leagues with 5-0 records. But their seasons were finished off, along with Sheldon, in the quarterfinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs two weeks ago. Elk Grove lost to Oak Ridge while Sheldon was defeated by Folsom, both SFL members.
Neither game was close.
In last Friday’s semi-finals five of the six SFL teams were competing; Folsom and Oak Ridge in Division I, Granite Bay, Rocklin and Del Oro in Division II. This is not a one-year fluke, either.
You can go back into the 1990s and see Section winners at Del Oro, Oak Ridge and Granite Bay in Division II. In the last 20 years, an SFL team has won 14 times in that division; Grant has won three times, Manteca, Elk Grove and Central Catholic one apiece.
In Division I, either Folsom, Granite Bay or Oak Ridge have been the winners nine of the past 10 seasons. St. Mary’s won in 2016 defeating Folsom. For the Bulldogs, this Friday’s game against Oak Ridge will mark their 11th Section championship game over the past 12 seasons.
What’s in the water?
Naturally, the question for all this continued success is why? There hasn’t been the same head coach at any of these schools over all of the past 25 seasons. Kris Richardson was at Folsom the longest, 14 years. He and his friend Troy Taylor just wrapped an 11-0 season at Sacramento State. Paul Doherty, who has coached previously at Sacramento and Whitney High Schools, is now there and the Bulldogs haven’t missed a beat.
Could it be something in the water? Or, is it the elephant in the room few want to talk about – money?
These schools are all in affluent areas of the Sacramento metro region. There is huge financial support for all these programs which translates into great facilities, lots of assistant coaches and personal trainers, etc. It influences the parents of promising football players to look towards the Sierra Nevada foothills so their sons can “get more looks” from college scouts.
And, now with more employers, especially the State of California, asking employees to work from home regularly, these parents can live about anywhere they want because they aren’t necessarily commuting to downtown Sacramento every weekday. Homes in these foothill communities have been selling quite well the past few years.
Private schools’ success
Football programs at the area Catholic and Christian schools have been on the uptick in recent years. Central Catholic has won a Section-record 20 championships and has played 88 games in the post-season, also a Section record. St. Mary’s was 10-0 this season before being upset by Turlock Nov. 11. The Rams have a string of 20 straight seasons in which they’ve made the playoffs.
Bradshaw Christian has made the post-season in either Division VI or VII 15 straight years. Christian Brothers plays Grant for the Division III championship this weekend.
Jesuit has made the post-season six years in a row. Capital Christian plays Vanden for the Division IV championship.
What does this mean?
I’ve talked recently with two local football coaches on this topic who both basically told me, “They (the above-mentioned SFL teams) have more guys.”
There are more players, which means deeper squads and, in most cases, 22 starters. In the second half of a game, that means they are fresher than their opponents who have many two-way players.
Which brings us to this question: how do they keep re-loading every year? Sometimes winning programs recruit new players because of their reputations. Most of its players don’t live down the street from the school. Families uproot and move to these neighborhoods. But, there are those who hang around these programs who “encourage” folks to enroll their football players at these schools. We all know that happens.
Many years ago one of our local athletic directors put it this way: “You may have a talented local group of players that may get you one or two championships, but if you are continually at the top you are getting outside help.”
