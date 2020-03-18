For the Pleasant Grove Lady Eagles’ varsity softball team and head coach Brian Cherry, this season couldn’t have started off any better.
After ending last season with a lackluster 5-15 record, including a 2-10 mark in Delta League play good for a sixth place finish, the Lady Eagles appeared to be on pace for one heck of a turnaround. Through their first five games this season, Pleasant Grove compiled a 4-1 record. The team was set to begin Delta League play this week, and Cherry has been thrilled with the improvement his team has shown early on.
“We were feeling extremely good,” he said. “We had some difficulties last year with some kids that caused problems in the program, and now all that is flushed. Things were really, really going well right now. We’ve only played five games, but it was really looking good.”
With nine returning players from last years’ group, Pleasant Grove’s roster has a solid amount of experience to go along with four new additions to the roster. Standouts this year include senior Sophie Jacquez (a University of Utah commit), senior Ali Montes de Oca (Cal Lutheran), and junior starting pitcher Ashley Goard (San Jose State) as just a few of the names Cherry referenced.
Perhaps the only thing that could’ve slowed down the fast start by Pleasant Grove was the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent school closures in the area for the next several weeks. With no exact timeline of when school and athletics will resume, Cherry and his team are saddened by the recent events, halting what was becoming quite a bit of momentum entering league play.
“We’re really disappointed on how all of this has come about, but we understand it too,” Cherry said.
Although he is feeling for his entire program, Cherry made it a point to reference the impact the closures have had on his senior class. With the remainder of the season up in the air, he feels sympathetic for a group of girls that have worked hard over the course of their high school years to get to this moment only to have it potentially taken away completely.
“They play for four years and this is supposed to be their highlight year,” Cherry said. “This is the year we recognize them and do things for them. I can imagine this is going to be devastating to a lot of athletes.”
For now, Cherry and the Lady Eagles are awaiting the results of meetings that will take place among the district, CIF and city leaders between now and April 13. Whether the season resumes with a shortened schedule or gets shelved completely is not yet known.
The Citizen will continue to provide updates on the athletic calendar as well as all other aspects regarding the Coronavirus outbreak as they become available.
