Baseball

Delta League

Elk Grove 2, Davis 1

Notes: Evan Gentil's first inning two-run single is all the Thundering Herd needed this day. A.J. Hutcheson pitched six innings, allowed no runs on eight hits and struck out four.

Sheldon 12, Cosumnes Oaks 6

Notes: The Huskies pounded out 14 hits. They started off the game by scoring six times in the top of the first inning. I Whiteside drilled a three-run homer while R Okino went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. P Avalos was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

Franklin 21, Pleasant Grove 1

Notes: The Wildcats scored nine times in the fifth inning, Hasani Johnson had four hits and three RBI. Nolan Stevens picked up the win by going four innings, allowing three hits and struck out five.

College

 Cosumnes River 8, Santa Rosa 2

Notes: TJ Czyz struck out 12 batters in seven innings of action to lead the Hawks to an important Big 8 win. Judah Morris had a three-run homer, driving in four runs in the game. 

Softball

Delta League

St. Francis 2, Elk Grove 0

Notes: St. Francis stayed in the thick of the Delta League race with an impressive win over Elk Grove. Jenkins tossed a two-hit complete game, striking out four. 

Sheldon 11, Cosumnes Oaks 1

Notes: Huskies softball scored seven runs in the 4th inning fuel a win over Cosumnes Oaks. Bree Romero struck out 8 batters in a five inning complete game win. Jazzy Fines 3x3, 2 2Bs D'Auna Johnson 2x3, HR, 3 RBI Imani Black 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI Lexi Castillo 2x3.

Davis vs. Franklin

Sierra Valley Conference

Galt 13, Bradshaw Chr. 3

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek 21, Grant 1

(Editor's Note: the following scores will be posted once they are reported to the Citizen) 

Boys Volleyball

Metro Conference

Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail

Non-League

Marysville vs. Pleasant Grove

Sierra Valley League

Bradshaw Chr. vs. El Dorado

Boys Tennis

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Sheldon vs. Jesuit

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Elk Grove

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG 

Citizen Sports @EGCSports