Baseball
Delta League
Elk Grove 2, Davis 1
Notes: Evan Gentil's first inning two-run single is all the Thundering Herd needed this day. A.J. Hutcheson pitched six innings, allowed no runs on eight hits and struck out four.
Sheldon 12, Cosumnes Oaks 6
Notes: The Huskies pounded out 14 hits. They started off the game by scoring six times in the top of the first inning. I Whiteside drilled a three-run homer while R Okino went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. P Avalos was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Franklin 21, Pleasant Grove 1
Notes: The Wildcats scored nine times in the fifth inning, Hasani Johnson had four hits and three RBI. Nolan Stevens picked up the win by going four innings, allowing three hits and struck out five.
College
Cosumnes River 8, Santa Rosa 2
Notes: TJ Czyz struck out 12 batters in seven innings of action to lead the Hawks to an important Big 8 win. Judah Morris had a three-run homer, driving in four runs in the game.
Softball
Delta League
St. Francis 2, Elk Grove 0
Notes: St. Francis stayed in the thick of the Delta League race with an impressive win over Elk Grove. Jenkins tossed a two-hit complete game, striking out four.
Sheldon 11, Cosumnes Oaks 1
Notes: Huskies softball scored seven runs in the 4th inning fuel a win over Cosumnes Oaks. Bree Romero struck out 8 batters in a five inning complete game win. Jazzy Fines 3x3, 2 2Bs D'Auna Johnson 2x3, HR, 3 RBI Imani Black 2x3, 2B, 2 RBI Lexi Castillo 2x3.
Game winning RBI for Jazzy Fines. Huskies beat @CosumnesOaksHS 11-1 in 5 innings. pic.twitter.com/q10e3m1F1t— Sheldon HS (@Sheldon_HS) April 20, 2022
Davis vs. Franklin
Sierra Valley Conference
Galt 13, Bradshaw Chr. 3
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek 21, Grant 1
(Editor's Note: the following scores will be posted once they are reported to the Citizen)
Boys Volleyball
Metro Conference
Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail
Non-League
Marysville vs. Pleasant Grove
Sierra Valley League
Bradshaw Chr. vs. El Dorado
Boys Tennis
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Sheldon vs. Jesuit
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Elk Grove
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.