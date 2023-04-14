IR Soccer Academy presents Elk Grove Cup 2023. Elk Grove Cup is hosted on the premier fields of Elk Grove on April 15-16.
Tournament organizers are preparing to kick off a total of 261 games in just two days at Bartholomew Sports Park, Franklin High School, Oasis Park, and surrounding fields provided by CSD and Elk Grove School District.
Teams will be traveling to Elk Grove from as far as Oregon and Nevada. A total of 158 teams will be competing and an estimated 2,370 athletes, families, and officials will explore and experience everything the community has to offer. The entire city will be activated on April 15th and 16th with visitors supporting local shops, eateries, and businesses throughout the community. Overall, the event will generate an estimated $1.6 million in economic impact.
For more information about IR Soccer Academy or Elk Grove Cup 2023, please visit https://www.iracademysoccer.com/.
For more information about Explore Elk Grove, please visit ExploreElkGrove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.