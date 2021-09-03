With smoky skies from area fires as well as several COVID-affected games forcing cancellations across the board on Friday, Aug. 27, local schools’ football stadiums were empty as schools worked to reschedule games and, for some, to start their season.
While some teams had planned on making up games the next day or Aug. 30, smoky skies hampered those plans as well.
One school that was able to play was Bradshaw Christian; the Pride took on Linden on the road and earned its first win, 30-17 for a 1-0 overall record. Bradshaw Christian will travel to Middletown today as it goes for its second win at 7 p.m.
Laguna Creek had planned to play Valley; instead it will take on opponent within the city in Pleasant Grove today at 7:15 p.m.
Monterey Trail, which had planned to travel across town to play Cosumnes Oaks, instead scheduled a game out of smoky territory Aug. 28 in the Bay Area against Los Gatos, where they lost 42-20. The Mustangs will play out of town again today at De La Salle at 7:30 p.m.
Sheldon will host Christian Brothers at 7:15 p.m., Franklin will host Tracy at 7:15 p.m., and Cosumnes Oaks will travel to Manteca for a 7 p.m. start time.
Valley was scheduled to face El Dorado at Cosumnes River College Sept. 2 in a game that was scheduled to take place after press time.
