The Sac-Joaquin Section Wrestling Team Duals Championships will be at Natomas High School this Saturday.
This will be treated as a "mega event," meaning any fans wishing to attend must show proof of full vaccination or recent negative test (48 hours for PCR test, 24 hours for antigen test; home tests not accepted) along with ID.
This will be an abbreviated event, with each of our 21 wrestling leagues only sending their champions to compete. We will have six divisions, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. Three championships (D1/3/5) will be at 10:30 a.m., the D6 championship is at 12:30 p.m. and the D2 and D4 finals are at 2 p.m. The divisions are as follows:.
Division I
Del Oro
Elk Grove
Oakdale
Vacaville
Division II
Bella Vista
Laguna Creek
St. Mary's
Turlock
Division III
Grace Davis
Merced
Ponderosa
Vista del Lago
Division IV
Calaveras
Rosemont
Valley
Division V
Bear River
Casa Roble
Escalon
Division VI
Big Valley Christian
Linden
