The Sac-Joaquin Section Wrestling Team Duals Championships will be at Natomas High School this Saturday.

This will be treated as a "mega event," meaning any fans wishing to attend must show proof of full vaccination or recent negative test (48 hours for PCR test, 24 hours for antigen test; home tests not accepted) along with ID.

This will be an abbreviated event, with each of our 21 wrestling leagues only sending their champions to compete. We will have six divisions, with wrestling beginning at 9 a.m. Three championships (D1/3/5) will be at 10:30 a.m., the D6 championship is at 12:30 p.m. and the D2 and D4 finals are at 2 p.m. The divisions are as follows:.

Division I

Del Oro

Elk Grove

Oakdale

Vacaville

Division II

Bella Vista

Laguna Creek

St. Mary's

Turlock

Division III

Grace Davis

Merced

Ponderosa

Vista del Lago

Division IV

Calaveras

Rosemont

Valley

Division V

Bear River

Casa Roble

Escalon

Division VI

Big Valley Christian

Linden

email - egsports@ValleyOakPress.com

Twitter @JohnHullEG