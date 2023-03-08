With the deadline for league realignment sneaking up, the Sac-Joaquin Section on Wednesday, somewhat surprisingly, released its fifth proposal. This one has moved around virtually all the Division II, III and IV high school around Sacramento from its previous four proposals.
One interesting change in this proposal is that the Delta League would be a seven-school group; seven of the nine high schools in Elk Grove Unified School District. The last proposal had Inderkum in the Delta along with Elk Grove, Franklin, Cosumnes Oaks, Laguna Creek, Monterey Trail, Sheldon and Pleasant Grove.
In Proposal Five, Inderkum is now in the Capital Valley Conference, a Division II league, with Bella Vista, Christian Brothers, Ponderosa, Rio Americano and Vista del Lago. The other Division II league, the Metro Conference, would keep Grant, Kennedy and McClatchy together, but add Antelope, Capital Christian (football and boys basketball only), Cordova, West Park and Woodcreek.
Division III leagues would be the Foothill Valley League (Casa Roble, Del Campo, Nevada Union, Placer, River Valley, Roseville, Twelve Bridges and Yuba City) and the Monticello Empire League (Pioneer, River City, Rodriguez, Sacramento, Vacaville, Vanden and Will C. Wood).
EGUSD schools, Valley and Florin, would remain in the Greater Sacramento League with Johnson, Foothill and West Campus, but would be joined by Armijo, Burbank and Fairfield. The other Division IV league in the north Section is the Golden Empire League with Capital Christian, Dixon, El Camino, Lincoln, Natomas, Rio Linda, Sutter and Woodland.
The next meeting of the Realignment Committee is scheduled for March 21 at the Reserve at Spanos Park and is open to the public.
