I have been scratching my head so much the past few hours I’ve drawn blood. And, I am bald atop the noggin’ so you’ll see a scab up there for a while. I’ll need to wear my hats more often to not gross out people.
The reason for the scratchin’ is trying to reason the playoff brackets drawn Sunday by the football minds in the office of the Sac-Joaquin Section. I am all in favor of analytics, which evaluates every team as a method of comparison to others, typically rewarding the teams playing a tougher schedule. But some playoff omissions from the brackets released Sunday really aren’t right, no matter the quality of opponents they faced the past eleven weeks.
I start locally with Laguna Creek. They finished third in the Metro Conference with a 3-2 mark, 5-5 overall. We used to see a few .500 clubs make the post-season in years’ past, but not under this system. Here’s the first big head scratcher; Neither the Cardinals nor second-place Burbank (4-1 in the Metro) got into the playoffs, but fourth-place McClatchy did with a 2-3 Metro record and 6-4 overall. They earned a 12-seed in Division I.
Not just that, but in the Calpreps.com ratings, from which the analytics for football is derived, the three Delta League basement dwellers, Davis, Franklin and Pleasant Grove, have higher rated clubs than the Lions.
Sunday afternoon Laguna Creek coach Ryan Nill and I exchanged tweets with me asking if it was a perceived quality of play in the Metro. He replied, “Strength of schedule should absolutely still be a part of the ranking formula. I’m just saying that teams should not be placed into divisions until after the power rankings are released at the end of the season. That way you at least have the higher ranked teams in the playoffs.”
The first- year head coach may have a good point. His school along with Burbank are considered Division 2 schools and there’s a log jam of schools in that division.
Yet, not enough of one that Monterey Trail, the Metro Conference champion, and a Division I-sized school, got shoved into D-2. They’ll open Friday with a home game as a No. 7 seed against No. 10 Woodcreek.
Now, let’s scratch again and attempt to figure out why Cosumnes Oaks wasn’t a playoff qualifier. The Wolfpack went 5-5 overall and finished fourth in the Delta League at 3-3. Calpreps has them as the No. 12 highest-rated club in Div. II. With Rocklin and Jesuit moving up to Div. 1, that would make Cosumnes Oaks the 10th highest-rated team.
Yet, they are out.
Below them at No. 15 is Grace Davis. They went 10-0 this year and won the Western Athletic Conference. They get an automatic qualifier spot. In fact six D2 schools won their leagues and got the auto qualify.
But, the best case for the Wolfpack being in was given online by its defensive coordinator, Lew Lassitter, a coach for 30 years now in Elk Grove Unified. He noted his club earned a higher rating than five others: Turlock, Gregori, Enochs, Chavez and McClatchy. Plus, he reminded his readers that two weeks ago they beat Capital Christian, a team if the courts allow to play in the post-season, would be a top two or three seed in Division 3 (Capital Christian was among a handful of schools banned from the playoffs by the Section for allegedly fielding a club team during the pandemic. They’ve filed for an injunction in District Court to lift the ban).
Lassitter lamented Monday would be “the worst day for a high school football coach – the day you turn your gear in because the season is over…I and the rest of the coaches will try to make some sense of this nonsense to our players, parents and community.”
Well said, Lew.
And, before I am done, let’s scratch the noggin’ one more time for Hiram Johnson. This is a school that has flat out struggled in athletics overall the past 20 years. But, this season in the Greater Sacramento Conference they went 9-1, losing their only game to upstart West Park, the Roseville school which just opened its doors this fall. They finish in second place, and out of the playoffs.
Yet, the school down the road, Rosemont, which was 8-2 this year, third place in the Sierra Valley Conference and has an enrollment of about 1600, somehow made the post-season in Division VI.
My head is bleeding. Need to find the band-aids.
Larson in Cup playoff finals
With Elk Grove driver Kyle Larson’s win Oct. 24 in Kansas, he’s accomplished something very special in NASCAR’s Cup Series. He has won three races in a row, twice in 2021. The only other drive to have done that was the legendary Dale Earnhart, Sr., in 1987.
Larson’s dominance thus far this season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro for Hendrick Motorsports has been amazing. There is only one race left in NASCAR’s season; this Sunday in Phoenix. Larson has qualified for what is known as the championship Final Four for that race in Arizona. In other words, if he bests the three other drivers in Phoenix, he’ll win the Cup Series championship.
Larson by winning the Hollywood Casino 400 Oct. 24 in Kansas took his ninth checkered flag of the season.
Quick Hits
*Elk Grove pro waterskiier Brian Detrick was selected to the U.S. Elite team Tuesday and will compete in the Pan American Water Ski Championships Nov. 4-7 in Chapala, Jalisco, Mexico.
*Elk Grove Wrestling Academy head coach Jim Cook was inducted into the Illinois State Wrestling Hall of Fame last week, and that makes him eligible for the national Wrestling Hall of Fame at the Dan Gable Museum.
*We reported earlier in the week that the Oct. 24 rains flooded Emerald Lakes Golf Club, but WildHawk Golf Club was also forced to close for two days because of excessive water on the course. Word is both are re-opened.
