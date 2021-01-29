Youth and prep sports saw a major boost this week when not only the California Department of Public Health but the Sac-Joaquin Section released updated guidelines on youth sports.
The CDPH updated its outdoor and indoor youth and recreational adult sports order on Jan. 25 to note that the regional stay at home order ended as a result of “an improvement of ICU projections” throughout the state.
The SJS released an updated 2020-21 calendar on Jan. 27 that allows low-risk sports to start as early as Feb. 1 and one sport, cross-country, to start immediately.
Sports including boys and girls golf, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls swimming and track and field can compete as early as Feb. 1, which is also the first day of practice.
Games can take place anytime with June 12 being the final date of competition, according to the SJS.
Schools can change leagues if they wish, if they submit a new league listing to the section office and all seasons will continue to be subject to current local and state health guidelines.
Leagues can determine the length of their season and when they want their season to take place, however, there will not be a postseason.
The CDPH notes that tournaments or events that involve more than two teams aren’t allowed in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.