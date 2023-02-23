Andrej Stojakovic

Jesuit's Andrej Stojakovic and the Jesuit Marauders will take on defending Division I champion Modesto Christian Saturday night in the Sac-Joaquin Section's boys basketball championship game at Golden 1 Center.

 Photo by Ray Iaea

The Sac-Joaquin Section's basketball championship weekend gets underway Friday with two full days of games at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.

Here is the lineup of games:

FRIDAY

Division VI Girls: #2 Foresthill vs. #1 Faith Christian, 10 a.m.

Division VI Boys: #4 Sacramento Waldorf vs. #3 Valley Christian, noon

Division IV Girls: #3 Riverbank vs. #1 Colfax, 2 p.m.

Division IV Boys: #4 Calaveras vs. #3 Marysville, 4 p.m.

Division II Girls: #3 Whitney vs. #1 Christian Brothers, 6 p.m.

Division II Boys: #13 Granite Bay vs. #7 Whitney, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Division V Girls: #2 Valley Christian vs. #1 Bret Harte, 10 a.m.

Division V Boys: #2 Ripon Christian vs. #1 Fortune Early College, noon

Division III Girls: #2 Lincoln-L vs. #1 Vanden, 2 p.m.

Division III Boys: #2 Sacramento vs. #1 Vanden, 4 p.m.

Division I Girls: #2 St. Mary's vs. #1 Folsom, 6 p.m.

Division I Boys: #4 Jesuit vs. #3 Modesto Christian, 8 p.m.

Games will be live streamed on the NFHS Network

Click HERE to watch

