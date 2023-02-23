The Sac-Joaquin Section's basketball championship weekend gets underway Friday with two full days of games at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento.
Here is the lineup of games:
FRIDAY
Division VI Girls: #2 Foresthill vs. #1 Faith Christian, 10 a.m.
Division VI Boys: #4 Sacramento Waldorf vs. #3 Valley Christian, noon
Division IV Girls: #3 Riverbank vs. #1 Colfax, 2 p.m.
Division IV Boys: #4 Calaveras vs. #3 Marysville, 4 p.m.
Division II Girls: #3 Whitney vs. #1 Christian Brothers, 6 p.m.
Division II Boys: #13 Granite Bay vs. #7 Whitney, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Division V Girls: #2 Valley Christian vs. #1 Bret Harte, 10 a.m.
Division V Boys: #2 Ripon Christian vs. #1 Fortune Early College, noon
Division III Girls: #2 Lincoln-L vs. #1 Vanden, 2 p.m.
Division III Boys: #2 Sacramento vs. #1 Vanden, 4 p.m.
Division I Girls: #2 St. Mary's vs. #1 Folsom, 6 p.m.
Division I Boys: #4 Jesuit vs. #3 Modesto Christian, 8 p.m.
Games will be live streamed on the NFHS Network
Click HERE to watch
